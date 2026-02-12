Chloe Jane Releases New Single 'Sleepless Nights'

Chloe Jane (Photo Credit: Juanes Ayerbe) Chloe Jane (Photo Credit: Juanes Ayerbe) Chloe Jane (Photo Credit: Juanes Ayerbe)

The Official Music Video for “Sleepless Nights” Brings Romance to the Rink

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent pop artist, DJ, and formally trained figure skater Chloe Jane releases her new single, “Sleepless Nights”. The track leans into a classic pop sensibility, blending riveting orchestral elements with Chloe’s commanding vocal performance to create a romantic, dance-forward sound. Produced by Tor Eimon (Ava Max, David Guetta), “Sleepless Nights” is inspired by the experience of being swept from the darkness of isolation into a love that guides you to the light of your most confident self.“It’s about the moments when time disappears, when conversation stretches into dawn, when you don’t want the night to end because being present feels too precious to interrupt.” Chloe shares, “the song reflects the feeling of finally letting your guard down—of allowing yourself to stay awake inside of something beautiful instead of running from it.”The official music video for “Sleepless Nights,” shot in the in -25° snow-swept valleys of Alberta, Canada, and directed by film maker and pro-skater Max Varren with choreography by Olympic skating-director Vanessa Bauer, draws heavily on Chloe’s background as a professionally trained figure skater. Set against the motion of the frozen lakes and the Banff National Park, the visual uses skating as a metaphor for freedom, trust, and emotional release.Chloe first stepped onto the ice at the age of three, and it quickly became clear that skating was more than a childhood activity. She trained consistently at her local rink and by age nine joined a skating academy with aspirations of becoming an Olympic ice skater.“Skating gave me purpose. It gave me something to hold onto,” Chloe said. “Ice skating and music became the places where I escaped, where I felt confident, and where I remembered who I was. Then I fell in love, and for the first time I did not have to choose between music, the ice, art, or being with my significant other. I could exist fully as myself. That freedom felt familiar, like skating, like music.”Raised in New York, Chloe landed her first DJ gig at just 13 years old, opening for Paris Hilton in Ibiza. She now blends pop and 2010s-inspired EDM into a melodic, high-energy sound built for the dance floor.Fresh off the release of her Rolling Stone-acclaimed single “Shut Up (feat. Flyana Boss)” and a guest DJ appearance for PAPER Magazine, Chloe has continued to build momentum with recent releases, including her camp-forward anthems “Famous” and “Oopsie Daisy,” the latter earning her a live interview on Fox 5 NYC. Her work has also been featured in publications such as LADYGUNN, Wonderland Magazine, and EARMILK, further cementing her status as a rising force in dance-pop.Chloe Jane’s debut album, Princess of the Night, set to release later in 2026, will further solidify Chloe Jane's reputation as a genre-blending artist unafraid to challenge pop conventions and create art that is as intelligent as it is entertaining. Executive produced by Tor Eimon (Ava Max, David Guetta, Faouzia) and featuring collaborators Jakke Erixson, Soulshock, Karlin B, and Maya J'an, the album reflects her diverse influences from Swedish House Mafia to Lady Gaga.About Chloe Jane:Chloe grew up between New York and Ibiza, landing her first DJ gig at 13 opening for Paris Hilton. Now, she’s blending pop and 2010s-inspired EDM into a melodic, high-energy album that celebrates the dance floor. With recent releases like the cheeky anthem “Iconic” and the empowering “Oopsie Daisy,” Chloe balances self-confidence, satire, and emotional depth. A professionally trained pianist, vocalist, and DJ, Chloe brings a unique flair to everything she touches. Princess of the Night, coming out later in 2026 with singles leading up throughout the year, executive produced by Tor Eimon and featuring collaborators Jakke Erixson, Soulshock, Karlin B, and Maya J'an, reflects her diverse influences — from Swedish House Mafia to Lady Gaga. Whether headlining Mercury Lounge or showcasing her ice-skating skills in stunning visuals, Chloe’s work radiates inclusivity, joy, and fearless creativity.IG: @chloejane | TK: chloejaneworld | Y: @chloejanesworld

