SAILLAGE Showcases its DTF Products at Global Exhibitions

QINGPU, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAILLAGE: A Global Participant in DTF Industry ExhibitionsAs a forward-looking enterprise dedicated to the innovation and promotion of Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing technology, SAILLAGE has been actively participating in major global exhibitions since 2025, bringing its high-quality DTF products and professional solutions to industry peers and partners around the world. Through continuous participation in international and domestic industry events, SAILLAGE has not only demonstrated its strong R&D strength and product competitiveness in the DTF field but also built a broad platform for exchanges and cooperation, steadily expanding its global influence in the printing industry.2025 Domestic Exhibitions: Showing Strength in Shanghai and GuangzhouIn 2025, SAILLAGE embarked on a fruitful global exhibition journey, leaving a deep impression on the industry at every important event. In September 2025, the company participated in SIGN EXPO 2025 held in Pudong, Shanghai. This exhibition, with an exhibition area of over 70,000 square meters and gathering more than 800 exhibitors, is a core event in the global sign and digital printing industry, attracting visitors from more than 145 regions worldwide. At the exhibition, SAILLAGE focused on displaying its advanced DTF printing equipment and supporting consumables, which won wide attention from professional visitors with their stable performance, vibrant color output and wide material adaptability, fully demonstrating the application value of its products in the sign and digital printing field.Shortly after, SAILLAGE attended DPES 2025 held in Guangzhou from November 10 to 12, 2025. As a leading event in the global spray printing, carving and sign industry, DPES 2025 covered an exhibition area of 78,256 square meters and gathered a complete industrial chain of high-end brands in the industry. Taking this opportunity, SAILLAGE in-depth communicated with professionals in the advertising media and digital printing industries in South China and even the whole country, listened to market demands, and promoted its DTF products that are suitable for personalized customization and large-scale production, further consolidating its market position in the domestic advertising and printing industry.2025 European Debut: Shining at Poland Fast Textile 2025In November 2025, SAILLAGE stepped into the European market and participated in Fast Textile 2025 held in Łódź, Poland. This exhibition, as a key event in the European textile industry, gathered 453 exhibitors from 31 countries and attracted 14,633 professional visitors, covering clothing designers, sewing room owners and textile wholesalers from all over Europe. Against the background of Europe’s mature textile industry, SAILLAGE’s DTF products stood out with their advantages of no need for fabric pre-treatment, compatibility with a variety of materials and fine printing details, successfully attracting the attention of European industry buyers and laying a solid foundation for the company’s market expansion in Europe.2026 Opening: Impressing North America at Impressions ExpoKicking off 2026 with enthusiasm, SAILLAGE participated in Impressions Expo held in Long Beach, USA, from January 22 to 24. As a weathervane of the North American clothing printing industry with a history of more than 40 years, this exhibition gathered well-known global brands and attracted a large number of high-quality buyers engaged in clothing customization, screen printing and DTF printing industries, with nearly 75% of buyers placing orders on site. At the exhibition, SAILLAGE carried out live demonstrations of DTF printing technology, allowing visitors to intuitively experience the efficient and high-quality printing effect of its products, and in-depth exchanged with North American industry peers on the development trend of DTF technology, further expanding its influence in the North American market.Looking Ahead: Focus on APPP EXPO 2026 in ShanghaiLooking ahead, SAILLAGE will continue to adhere to the concept of innovation and development and is scheduled to participate in APPP EXPO 2026 to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from March 4 to 7, 2026. With the theme of "Connection, Creation and Transformation", this exhibition covers 150,000 square meters of exhibition area, gathers more than 1,300 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors, focusing on displaying cutting-edge achievements in the fields of digital printing, sign making and textile printing. At this exhibition, SAILLAGE will bring its latest upgraded DTF products and integrated solutions, focusing on displaying technological innovations in terms of production efficiency, environmental protection and product diversification, and looking forward to in-depth exchanges and win-win cooperation with global industry peers, partners and professional visitors.Continuous Exploration: SAILLAGE’s Global Layout in DTF FieldFrom Shanghai to Guangzhou, from Poland to the United States, every exhibition participation is a display of SAILLAGE’s strength and a step forward in its global layout. In the future, SAILLAGE will continue to take DTF printing technology as the core, keep pace with the development trend of the global printing industry, continuously optimize product quality and service level, and strive to become a benchmark enterprise in the global DTF industry, bringing more high-quality and efficient printing solutions to customers around the world.For detailed information on DTF transfer product specifications, technical data sheets and corporate sustainability initiatives, please visit the official website: https://www.saillage.com/

