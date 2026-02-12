Accelerant Funding to Showcase MCA Reverse Consolidation Solutions at deBanked Connect Miami

Company Offers 50% Upfront Commission for Deals Under $500K at February 12 Event

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerant Funding will exhibit at deBanked Connect Miami on February 12, 2026, presenting specialized MCA Reverse Consolidation solutions designed to help brokers resolve stalled merchant cash advance deals.The company focuses on merchants facing challenges from stacked advances, aggressive daily payments, or failed renewals. Rather than adding additional financial pressure, Accelerant Funding simplifies existing MCA obligations into one structured consolidation, enabling businesses to stabilize operations and restore sustainable cash flow."We're solving for the deals that have stopped working," said Anthony Mangano, President of Accelerant Funding. "When merchants are overextended and another advance only makes things worse, MCA Reverse Consolidation provides a path forward and helps brokers close deals that would otherwise be dead ends."Show-Specific Broker IncentiveTo support brokers attending deBanked Connect Miami, Accelerant Funding is offering 50% upfront commission payment for MCA Reverse Consolidation deals under $500,000 submitted during the event period.Why Choose Accelerant Funding?Meaningful Payment Reduction:- Restore liquidity and breathing room fastOne Structured Consolidation:- Simplify stacked MCA debt into a sustainable facilityBusiness Stabilization:- Avoid default, collections, and operational disruptionReliable Funding Execution:- Real approvals that close for brokers and merchantsBrokers interested in discussing MCA Reverse Consolidation opportunities can meet with Accelerant Funding representatives at deBanked Connect Miami on February 12.About Accelerant FundingAccelerant Funding delivers highly structured reverse consolidation solutions designed to reduce daily and weekly payment burdens. The company specializes in simplifying multiple MCA obligations into a single payment to restore cash flow and business stability.

