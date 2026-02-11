Marconi Technologies explains how UL listings and FDNY approval factor into ARCS compliance, documentation, and commissioning.

UL listings and FDNY approval often surface late in projects. Our goal is to help teams address documentation and testing expectations earlier to reduce risk at closeout.” — Owner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marconi Technologies, a New York-based manufacturer of in-building emergency communication systems for first responders, is publishing a 2026 technical briefing on the role of UL listings in public-safety in-building communications, as owners, engineers, and contractors increasingly treat third-party listings as a reliability and documentation checkpoint for Auxiliary Radio Communication System (ARCS) projects.

Marconi Technologies’ ARCS, BDA/ERECS, and related product models and specifications are published on the company website at https://www.marconitech.com/products/.

The briefing is framed around a common compliance search query — “fdny approved arcs companies” — and the practical reality behind it: approval status, required testing artifacts, and equipment documentation often converge late in a project schedule, when teams are trying to close out commissioning, satisfy acceptance requirements, and protect certificate-of-occupancy timelines.

What “FDNY approved ARCS companies” mean in practice

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) maintains an official list of approved In-Building Auxiliary Radio Communication Systems companies. In the FDNY list dated Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, “MARCONI TECHNOLOGIES” is included with its New York City address and telephone number.

FDNY also publicly outlines company-approval requirements, including that a company principal must hold a valid B-03 Certificate of Fitness and that insurance records must remain current for the company to remain on the approved list. (Source: FDNY “In-Building Auxiliary Radio Communication System Company Approval” page and the FDNY “Approved Companies List Auxiliary Radio Communication System” PDF.)

Why UL listings have become a reliability and risk-management conversation

In its 2026 technical briefing, Marconi describes UL listings as one of the third-party indicators that project teams often use when documenting equipment selection for life-safety communications infrastructure. The company notes that, in practice, reliability discussions frequently arise during submittals and closeout, when stakeholders align equipment documentation with acceptance testing requirements and ongoing maintenance obligations.

FDNY’s commissioning documentation requirements also reinforce this documentation-first reality. For example, the ARCS Commissioning Test Report checklist published by NYC Business includes “National Recognized Test Laboratory (NRTL) listing details” among the required submission items, along with DAQ and signal-strength measurements, equipment part-number lists, and calibration details for test instrumentation.

ARCS requirements, waivers, and the operational “why”

NYC guidance describes ARCS as a wireless, two-way building communication system for FDNY use that enables firefighters to communicate within a building. The same guidance describes an ARCS as including a base station (transceiver), antennas throughout the building, and a radio console. (Source: NYC Business Auxiliary Radio Communication System Application page.)

FDNY Bulletin #2022-01 (Revision 1) adds operational context that building teams often cite when explaining ARCS decisions to stakeholders: the bulletin notes that portable radio performance can vary based on construction, and it clarifies parameters for exemptions as well as a waiver pathway for certain existing buildings based on witnessed testing and documented results.

“An Auxiliary Radio Communication System (ARCS or ‘ARC System’) is a wireless two-way building communication system…” the bulletin states, describing the purpose as facilitating firefighting operations and promoting firefighter safety.

Marconi’s 2026 checklist: what project teams are documenting earlier

Marconi Technologies’ 2026 briefing is organized as a pre-commissioning checklist intended for design and construction teams managing ARCS readiness. It highlights five areas that commonly drive late-stage RF and documentation issues:

- Approval and roles — verifying that parties responsible for testing and reporting are aligned with FDNY’s company-approval and Certificate of Fitness expectations for ARCS testing functions.

- Traceable equipment documentation — maintaining a clean record of manufacturer names, part numbers, and third-party listing details that can be mapped into submittals and test reports.

- Commissioning artifacts — planning for DAQ and signal-strength grids, audio evidence files, and instrumentation calibration documentation as required by the applicable filing type.

- Ongoing lifecycle planning — budgeting and scheduling with the reality that a recertification test is required every five years, as described in FDNY/NYC guidance.

- System monitoring and maintainability — documenting how monitoring, annunciation, and service access support long-term reliability and reduce outage time.

On its products page, Marconi notes that it manufactures ARCS solutions for FDNY-focused environments and states that its systems streamline commissioning with “Plug-n-Play” deployment. The company also describes an “ACTIVE Antenna Monitoring System” associated with its RC-108A model and states that it is “UL-LISTED / ETL for 2524A.”

About Marconi Technologies

Marconi Technologies designs and manufactures in-building emergency communication systems for first responders, including ARCS solutions engineered for FDNY-focused requirements as well as BDA/ERECS systems used in jurisdictions nationwide. The company provides custom engineering support, propagation studies, as-built/shop drawing support, commissioning guidance, and technical assistance for compliance-driven stakeholders.

