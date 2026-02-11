Software Solutions, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with GovPilot

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Software Solutions, Inc. (SSI), a trusted provider of ERP software for local governments and utilities, today announced a strategic partnership with GovPilot, a New Jersey-based GovTech company specializing in licensing, permitting, code enforcement, GIS-enabled asset management, and municipal website solutions.This partnership brings together SSI’s long-standing ERP expertise with GovPilot’s’s modern, cloud-based, and mobile-first platform to deliver a “best of both worlds” approach for public sector organizations. Together, the two companies aim to help local governments break down departmental silos, improve operational efficiency, and create more accessible, citizen-first services.GovPilot’s platform is designed to support departments across an entire organization while providing a seamless digital experience for staff and residents alike. Through this partnership, SSI customers gain access to advanced tools, including cloud-based permitting and licensing, digital plan review, field inspection applications, GIS-centric data management, and purpose-built municipal websites.GovPilot’s CEO, Javier Muniz, had this to say about the partnership: “From our first meeting, the fit with SSI was obvious—strong product integration points and a shared customer-obsessed culture. Our customers have wanted ERP and permitting to connect for years. Now, with SSI, we can deliver.”SSI’s cloud-based VIP Software includes Accounting, AP automation, Budgeting & Analytics, Payroll, Employee Portal, Talent Management, and Utility Billing solutions. SSI and SDL plan to develop a direct API connection, allowing data to flow smoothly between SDL solutions and SSI’s VIP software suite without manual entry.“At Software Solutions, Inc., our mission has always been to empower local governments with the tools they need to serve their communities effectively,” said Rick Fortman, CEO of SSI. “This partnership with GovPilot represents a significant leap forward in that mission. By combining our trusted software and expertise with GovPilot’s modern, cloud-based platform, we are helping local agencies transition to a more reliable future where they can scale alongside their growing populations."SSI selected GovPilot as a partner based on shared values and a strong track record in the public sector. GovPilot brings decades of experience navigating complex regulatory environments and is trusted by over 600 agencies nationwide. Both organizations emphasize dedicated training, responsive support, and long-term customer success. SSI has over 45 years of ERP experience and serves local government, utility, library, and special district customers in 12 states across the nation.Together, SSI and GovPilot are committed to delivering flexible, integrated, and future-ready solutions that help public sector organizations operate more efficiently while better serving their communities.To learn more about GovPilot, visit govpilot.com, or explore the partnership through SSI at info.mysoftwaresolutions.com/govpilot-referral.About Software Solutions, Inc.Founded in 1978, Software Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned company providing ERP software and services to local governments, utilities, libraries, and special districts across the United States. SSI’s Visual Intelligence Portfolio (VIP) includes accounting, payroll & HR, utility billing, analytics, AP automation, and cloud hosting solutions designed specifically for the public sector. For more information, visit www.mySoftwareSolutions.com About GovPilotGovPilot is a GovTech leader specializing in licensing, permitting, code enforcement, GIS-enabled asset management, and municipal website solutions. With a modern, cloud-based platform and decades of public sector experience, GovPilot helps local governments modernize operations and deliver better digital services to their communities. For more information, visit www.govpilot.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.