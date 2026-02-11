CMTA Appoints Wendy Arnone as Board Chair 

Wendy Arnone has been appointed CMTA board chair, succeeding Gilles Bouchard, who will continue to serve as a board member after leading the board since 2016.

GLENOLDEN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) announced today the appointment of Wendy Arnone as board chair, succeeding Gilles Bouchard, who has served in the role since 2016 and will continue as a board member.Arnone brings extensive executive leadership experience across the healthcare and health insurance sectors, informed by her clinical background as a registered nurse. Throughout her career, Arnone has held senior leadership roles at UnitedHealthcare, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, and HealthNow New York Inc. Most recently, she served as the West Region CEO for UnitedHealthcare, overseeing operations across 13 states and more than three million members. She joined the CMTA Board in 2024 and has contributed strategic and systems-level expertise to the organization’s governance and long-term planning.“Gilles’s leadership over the past 10 years helped CMTA build its reputation as the leader in CMT research ,” said Sue Bruhn, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CMTA. “Under his guidance, we grew our research program to support every phase of drug development, from preclinical discovery to human clinical trials. Like Gilles, Wendy brings a high level of business experience and acumen, along with a deep commitment to advancing treatments for CMT. I’m excited to work with her as board chair and grateful to Gilles for his continued service to CMTA.”As he transitions from his role, Bouchard reflected on the progress CMTA has made over the past decade. “Serving as Chair since 2016 has been an extraordinary experience,” he said. “During that time, with the support of the CMT community and thanks to the STAR program, CMT research evolved into a rich and productive ecosystem attracting world-class players. While much work remains ahead of us, it gives me confidence that our vision of a “world without CMT” is within reach. I am very proud of what we have built together and excited to see the board continue to evolve and lead the CMTA forward.”Arnone expressed appreciation for Bouchard’s leadership and optimism for the future. “Gilles’s leadership has helped shape a clear strategy and sense of purpose for the organization,” she said. “I am grateful for his service and honored to step into this role at a time when CMTA continues to build momentum. I look forward to continuing this work and advancing CMTA’s mission for the CMT community.”About Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (CMT)Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a group of rare, inheritable peripheral neuropathies. Named after Jean-Martin Charcot, Pierre Marie, and Howard Henry Tooth, who first described it in 1886, CMT causes progressive muscle weakness, loss of sensation, impaired balance, and other debilitating complications. There is currently no cure or approved treatment.About the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA)The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). As the largest philanthropic funder of CMT research, CMTA has invested more than $33 million since 2008 to accelerate research leading to new treatments and ultimately a cure. Through its Strategy To Accelerate Research (CMTA-STAR) model, which combines targeted funding, specialized scientific tools and resources, and strong patient partnership, CMTA drives promising science toward meaningful outcomes for people living with CMT. Learn more: cmtausa.org

