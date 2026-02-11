DMV News You Can Use for February 2026

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

It has been a cold winter in the District with January's record-breaking snow. Throughout this time, I sincerely hope that you have been staying warm and driving safe this winter season.

Many thanks to our District Government partners at the Department of General Services (DGS), the Department of Public Works (DPW), and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) who have worked tirelessly to clear DMV's parking lots, sidewalks, and inspection bays across our locations, along with District streets in this persistent wintery mix. Slick roads may persist this month, so we have included some important reminders about staying safe in winter weather conditions below.

Black History is one of the reasons we love February at DMV! This month encourages us to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and inspire a more equitable future for all.

February also celebrates love in all its forms with Valentine's Day, and we know there are few greater acts of love than giving the gift of life as an organ donor. This month we urge you to consider becoming an organ donor.

As always, your feedback is important to us. Write us a letter or join us for DMV's monthly Live Chat on the first Thursday of each month. The next DC DMV Live Chat is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Stay warm and drive safe, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - February 2026