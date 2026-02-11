Global Expectation Rises as Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Returns

Amazing testimonies of God’s love and grace are going to happen with so many people around the world this edition. Lives will be blessed and transformed.” — Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global anticipation is building as the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris returns from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, 2026, broadcasting live daily at 2:00 PM (GMT+1).This three-day global healing program will reach millions of people simultaneously across television, radio, and digital platforms in homes, hospitals, correctional facilities, open-air venues, churches, community centers, and online platforms worldwide. The event will be translated in real time into multiple languages and dialects, ensuring that participants from every nation can receive ministry without linguistic barriers.Free and Open Registration WorldwideRegistration is completely free and open to all at Healing Streams . Participants are encouraged to submit their prayer and healing requests in advance for themselves or loved ones to receive preparatory guidance ahead of the program.A Global Mandate with Proven ImpactHosted by the Healing School of Loveworld Inc ., this 16th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services continues a global legacy of faith-based ministry that has produced documented testimonies of healing, restoration, and spiritual transformation across nations.The initiative is driven by a mission to take God’s healing power to every nation and every people without restriction. The program is led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of Loveworld Inc., whose global ministry continues to inspire millions through faith, teaching, and humanitarian outreach.Speaking ahead of the March edition, Pastor Chris stated:“Amazing testimonies of God’s love and grace are going to happen with so many people around the world this edition. Lives will be blessed and transformed. The Lord will meet them at the point of their needs, and many will receive salvation. Look forward to it, prepare for it, invite others, and start planning now where you’re going to be.”Accessible Everywhere, in Every LanguageThe program will stream live on Healing Streams TV, all Loveworld Networks, and partner terrestrial television and radio stations globally. The multilingual interpretation system ensures universal access to the healing message and ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ.Rising Expectation Across NationsIndividuals from different countries are expressing strong faith and anticipation for the upcoming event:• Jim, Netherlands:“I have been waiting for this edition. I believe I will receive healing from a condition that has defied medical treatment, and I am also praying for healing across my nation.”• Yewande, Nigeria:“Healing Streams has strengthened my faith. I am expecting total restoration for myself, my family, and many across Nigeria.”• Zhang, China:“I believe this program will bring healing and salvation to many here. Distance is no barrier to God’s power.”• Vesna, Russia:“I am preparing in faith and believe this edition will bring divine intervention to my health, business, and family.”Worldwide Prayer Chain UnderwayA continuous global prayer chain is currently in progress via herald.prayerclouds.org, where believers from every nation are committing to 15-minute prayer slots around the clock in preparation for the event. New participants are invited to join at any time.Mobilizing Communities and Reaching the UnreachedChurches, volunteers, partners, and faith communities are mobilizing globally—organizing physical and virtual healing centers, outreach programs, and awareness campaigns in hospitals, schools, marketplaces, prisons, and underserved communities.Millions of copies of Healing to the Nations Magazine are being distributed worldwide as part of the preparatory campaign for this historic event.Organizations and individuals interested in participating in outreach activities can visit herald.healingstreams.tv.Selected Testimonies from Previous Editions• Corrine — SwitzerlandAfter struggling with severe depression for over 25 years, Corrine participated in a previous Healing Streams Live Healing Service. She reports experiencing emotional freedom during the broadcast and now lives in joy and restoration.• Iris — Costa RicaFollowing stomach cancer surgery, Iris suffered from severe osteoporosis and chronic pain for over ten years. During a past Healing Streams program, she received prayer and testifies that she was instantly able to move freely without pain.• Pastor Ravi, 52 — IndiaDiagnosed with multiple chronic conditions including hypertension and irritable bowel syndrome, Pastor Ravi depended on daily medication for years.After attending a previous Healing Streams program, he reports complete recovery and no longer requires medication.These testimonies highlight the global impact of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services and the faith-filled expectation surrounding the upcoming edition.

