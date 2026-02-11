SIP AND SAVOR EXPANDS ITS EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM THROUGH COLLABORATION WITH LEADING WINE SCHOOLS

NY Wine Studio Masterclass NY Wine Studio Masterclass attendance NY Wine Studio Masterclass products

A dedicated session at New York Wine Studio highlights the value of professional wine education

NEW YORK, ITALY, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education stands at the core of Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats, and in New York the project further reinforced this commitment through a dedicated educational initiative developed in collaboration with one of the city’s most respected wine education institutions. On February 4, a special educational session was held at New York Wine Studio, further strengthening the project’s commitment to professional training and knowledge sharing.The event, hosted at the Studio’s headquarters on East 38th Street, was led by Alan Tardi, renowned wine expert, writer and educator. Designed for trade professionals, sommeliers and wine enthusiasts, the session focused on the discovery of Roero Arneis DOCG and Roero Rosso DOCG, paired with traditional Italian deli meats.Participants took part in a guided tasting of eleven wines, including Roero Arneis DOCG and Roero Arneis DOCG Riserva, as well as Roero Rosso DOCG and Roero Rosso DOCG Riserva, matched with a selection of salumi tasted in purity, such as Prosciutto di Parma PDO, coppa, salame Milano and Mortadella Bologna PGI. The experience offered a structured yet sensory-driven approach, allowing attendees to explore the harmony between terroir-driven wines and Italy’s charcuterie tradition.Founded in 2023, New York Wine Studio has quickly established itself as a highly regarded center for wine education, known for its rigorous academic standards combined with a practical and sensory learning approach. The institution offers a wide range of programs, from focused tasting sessions exploring specific regions or themes to comprehensive certification courses for professionals seeking internationally recognized credentials. Among its most prestigious offerings is preparation for certifications such as Italian Wine Scholar, widely respected within the global wine industry.The collaboration with New York Wine Studio reflects Sip and Savor’s long-term strategy to engage educational institutions as key partners, ensuring that the project’s message reaches not only consumers and media, but also the professionals who shape wine culture and influence the market. Through initiatives like this, Sip and Savor continues to promote European wines and deli meats as products of excellence, deeply rooted in tradition yet perfectly aligned with contemporary wine education and professional development.Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it's an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events, and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

