Silver Miller Highlights Cybersecurity Issues Following Ledger Data Exposure

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Miller, a law firm focused on cryptocurrency disputes and cybersecurity matters, is monitoring developments related to a recently reported data exposure involving customers of hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger and third-party e-commerce provider Global-e.

According to public reports, Global-e, which has served as the Merchant of Record for certain purchases on Ledger.com, detected unauthorized access to order data within its cloud-based systems. In customer notifications, Global-e stated that some personal data, including names and contact information, was improperly accessed. The total number of individuals affected has not been publicly disclosed.

Global-e reported that it identified unusual activity, implemented security controls, and retained independent forensic experts to investigate the incident. Ledger has publicly stated that the incident occurred within Global-e’s systems and was not a breach of Ledger’s hardware devices, internal platform, or software infrastructure. Ledger also stated that no payment information, private keys, recovery phrases, or blockchain balances were involved.

While digital asset credentials were not reported to be affected, exposure of personal identifying information can increase the risk of phishing attempts, impersonation schemes, and other social engineering activity targeting cryptocurrency users.

The firm noted that incidents involving third-party vendors can raise broader cybersecurity considerations related to data protection and vendor management practices.

“Incidents involving third-party service providers can raise important questions about data handling and cybersecurity safeguards,” said David Silver, Managing Partner of Silver Miller. “Consumers who receive notification letters should carefully review the information provided and remain vigilant against follow-on scams.”

Individuals seeking information about cryptocurrency-related cybersecurity issues may visit www.silvermillerlaw.com, for a confidential, no-cost consultation.

About Silver Miller

Silver Miller is a law firm representing clients in matters involving cryptocurrency disputes, cybersecurity incidents, securities issues, and digital asset-related misconduct. The firm represents clients nationwide in complex financial and technology-related matters.

Media Contact:

Silver Miller

info@silvermillerlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.