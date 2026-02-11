Patero and OnID Announce Quantum-Resistant Biometric Identity Authentication Platform

OnID the Onboarding, Identification, and Authentication Platform.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patero https://www.patero.io/ ), a pioneer in post-quantum cryptography and secure networking for critical and regulated environments, today announced a world-first commercial integration with OnID https://onid.co/ ), delivering a new class of identity-driven, quantum-safe secure remote access for banks and enterprise organizations.This new solution combines post-quantum cryptography with modern identity access management to dramatically reduce cost and complexity for financial institutions and enterprises who practice defense in depth.The integrated solution replaces legacy VPNs, shared credentials, and hardware-heavy remote access architectures with a cryptographically enforced, identity-bound access model that is secure against both today’s advanced threats and tomorrow’s quantum-enabled attacks.A New Standard for Identity Access ManagementEnterprises and financial institutions face growing pressure to secure remote access while simultaneously reducing infrastructure cost, operational complexity, and credential risk. Traditional approaches—VPNs, hardware tokens, and perimeter-based trust—have proven expensive to operate, difficult to scale, and highly vulnerable once credentials are compromised.By integrating Patero’s post-quantum cryptographic networking with OnID’s identity access management platform, organizations can now enforce access based on verified user and device identity, rather than IP addresses, network location, or shared secrets. The result is a Zero-Trust, identity-first remote access solution that eliminates broad network exposure and dramatically shrinks the attack surface.“This integration represents a fundamental shift in how organizations think about secure remote access,” said Peter Bentley, COO Patero.“By binding identity directly to quantum-safe cryptographic access, we’re closing the architectural gap in security. We remove entire classes of risk while materially lowering cost and complexity.”Quantum Safe by DesignThe joint solution is designed to address not only current cyber threats, but also the emerging risk of “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks where adversaries collect encrypted traffic today to decrypt it in the future using quantum computing.Patero’s post-quantum cryptography ensures that remote access sessions, authentication flows, and data-in-motion remain protected over long time horizons, a critical requirement for banks and enterprises managing sensitive data, intellectual property, and regulated systems.Lower Cost, Higher Security, Faster DeploymentFor banks and large enterprises, integration delivers measurable benefits:● Reduced operational overhead tied to credential management and access sprawl● Stronger security posture through identity-bound, session-based access● Improved user experience without sacrificing control or visibility● Rapid deployment without changes to existing applications or networksUnlike traditional secure access solutions, the platform operates as an overlay, allowing organizations to modernize security without disruptive system replacements.The integrated solution is production-ready and designed to meet the needs of highly regulated environments, including banking, financial services, healthcare, and global enterprises with distributed workforces and third-party access requirements.“Identity is the control plane of modern security,” said Doug Stasko, COO for OnID. “Together with Patero, we’re delivering a solution that allows enterprises to enforce access with confidence and without the fragility of legacy remote access models.”As regulatory expectations increase and cyber threats continue to evolve, enterprises are seeking security architectures that are resilient, future-proof, and economically sustainable. The Patero–OnID integration establishes a new baseline for secure remote access—one that aligns identity, cryptography, and Zero-Trust principles into a single, coherent system.About PateroPatero is a leader in quantum secure communications. Patero’s cryptographic discovery and inventory solution quantifies risk and prioritizes mitigation of vulnerabilities against present and future cryptographic attacks. Patero’s crypto-agile post-quantum security solutions hybridize classic encryption with NIST-standardized quantum-resistant encryption algorithms to mitigate cryptographic vulnerabilities and protect data-in-motion from steal-now, decrypt-later, and future direct decryption attacks. Patero is privately held and based in the Quantum Startup Foundry at the University of Maryland, College Park. For more information, visit patero.io. For investment opportunities, contact company CEO Crick Waters at crick@patero.io.About OnIDOnID provides modern identity access management solutions designed to secure user and device access across enterprise environments. OnID enables organizations to replace legacy authentication models with identity-driven, policy-based access controls. Visit http://onid.co for additional information.

