DomainsByOwner.com Introduces Transparent, Owner-Direct Domain Name Transactions

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for domain names continues to expand as businesses, startups, and investors compete for strong digital identities. Yet many domain marketplaces still rely on broker-controlled negotiations, commission structures, and opaque pricing models that can increase costs and reduce seller control.Addressing these industry concerns, DomainsByOwner.com has officially launched a transparent, owner-direct domain marketplace designed to eliminate commissions and reconnect buyers directly with domain owners.The platform introduces a simplified framework: domain owners list and control their assets independently, buyers connect directly without intermediaries, and no commissions or platform transaction fees are imposed. This structure aims to restore clarity and pricing autonomy within the domain sales ecosystem.Eliminating Brokerage LayersTraditional domain marketplaces often act as brokers, inserting themselves into negotiations and charging commissions that may range from 10% to 30% per sale. These fees can significantly impact seller profits and inflate buyer acquisition costs.DomainsByOwner.com removes this intermediary layer entirely. The platform does not broker deals, does not negotiate on behalf of sellers, and does not take a percentage of completed transactions. Instead, it provides the infrastructure for buyers and sellers to communicate directly and negotiate terms independently.This owner-direct approach reduces friction, shortens deal cycles, and promotes more accurate market-based pricing.Full Seller Control and Pricing TransparencyA key differentiator of DomainsByOwner.com is its emphasis on seller autonomy. Domain owners retain full control over:Pricing strategy (fixed price or offer-based)Listing descriptions and positioningNegotiation termsFinal agreement structureBecause there are no commissions deducted at closing, sellers can price their domains based purely on perceived value rather than adjusting for platform fees.For buyers, the benefit is equal transparency. Prices are not artificially inflated to cover brokerage commissions, and communication occurs directly with the verified domain owner. This structure encourages open dialogue, faster negotiation, and clearer expectations on both sides.A Commission-Free Marketplace ModelDomainsByOwner.com operates on a no-commission philosophy. The platform does not collect a percentage of transactions and does not impose mandatory brokerage services.Unlike platforms that monetize through deal participation, DomainsByOwner.com positions itself as a neutral connection point. Its business model focuses on facilitating listings and discovery rather than profiting from completed sales.The marketplace also does not provide in-house escrow services. Instead, users are encouraged to finalize transactions through reputable third-party escrow providers of their choosing. This ensures flexibility while maintaining transaction security and compliance with industry best practices.Designed for Global AccessibilityAs domain transactions increasingly cross international borders, the need for accessible, borderless marketplaces has grown. DomainsByOwner.com is structured to support global buyers and sellers, reflecting the reality that domain assets function as international digital property.Entrepreneurs seeking brandable domains, investors expanding digital portfolios, and businesses upgrading online identities can all access listings through a streamlined interface built for simplicity and clarity.Each listing is owner-managed and may include descriptive information, pricing details, and direct contact options, helping buyers assess domain value efficiently.Supporting a More Balanced Domain EconomyThe domain name industry has matured into a multi-billion-dollar digital asset market. However, many participants have expressed frustration with high commissions, broker intervention, and restricted negotiation flexibility.DomainsByOwner.com represents a shift toward a more balanced marketplace model—one that prioritizes autonomy, transparency, and direct communication.By eliminating fees and commissions, the platform aims to create a more efficient pricing environment while encouraging long-term participation from both sellers and buyers.The marketplace is now live and accepting listings worldwide. Additional information about transparent, owner-direct domain transactions can be found at https://www.domainsbyowner.com

