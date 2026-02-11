Kefir Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Kefir Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The kefir market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of consumer interest and evolving product innovations. This natural, probiotic-rich beverage is gaining traction worldwide due to its health benefits and versatility. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional insights, and the main trends shaping the kefir industry.

Kefir Market Size and Expected Growth by 2026

The kefir market has expanded notably in recent years, with its value rising to $2.62 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase further to $2.76 billion by 2026, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This upward trend during the historic period has been fueled by growing consumer enthusiasm for fermented foods, improvements in dairy processing infrastructure, the longstanding tradition of consuming fermented milk beverages, the rise of functional beverage segments, and a readily available supply of raw milk.

Download a free sample of the kefir market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6076&type=smp

Future Growth Prospects for the Kefir Market

Looking ahead, the kefir market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum and reach $3.46 billion by 2030, supported by a slightly higher CAGR of 5.8%. Factors driving this forecast include increased attention to gut health products, growing demand for plant-based probiotic alternatives, diversification of functional beverage offerings, expanded investments in fermentation technologies, and greater retail accessibility of health-oriented drinks. Key trends anticipated during this time include heightened interest in probiotic dairy drinks, a surge in popularity of plant-based and water kefir options, the introduction of more flavored kefir products, a stronger focus on organic and natural fermentation processes, and enhanced cold-chain processing investments.

Understanding Kefir and Its Benefits

Kefir is a fermented milk beverage produced using kefir grains, which consist of a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. It offers a tangy taste with a creamy, yet thinner consistency compared to yogurt. Rich in probiotics, vitamins, and minerals, kefir is widely recognized for supporting digestion and boosting the immune system. Consumers enjoy it plain or incorporate it into smoothies, salad dressings, and a variety of culinary recipes.

View the full kefir market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/kefir-global-market-report

Key Factors Fueling the Expansion of the Kefir Market

One of the main forces propelling the kefir market is the growing popularity of functional beverages. These drinks are non-alcoholic and often enriched with herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, fruits, or vegetables. There is a rising demand for nutrient-dense, sugar-free, and non-dairy options, all of which align well with kefir’s profile. For example, in March 2024, Circana LLC reported that US sports drink sales reached $4.89 billion, marking a 9.4% increase over the previous 52 weeks ending December 2023. This surge in functional beverage consumption directly supports the growing market for kefir.

Regional Overview of the Kefir Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the kefir market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in market share throughout the forecast period. The analysis covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Kefir Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Membrane Filtration Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/membrane-filtration-global-market-report

Renewable Diesel Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/renewable-diesel-global-market-report

Biopreservation Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biopreservation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.