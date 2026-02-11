Azilen Technologies Partners with OroCommerce to Deliver Scalable, Intelligent B2B Commerce Solutions

Azilen Technologies partners with OroCommerce to deliver scalable, AI-driven B2B commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors globally.

OroCommerce brings a strong B2B foundation that complements our AI and digital engineering capabilities. Together, we help enterprises modernize commerce operations with speed and confidence.” — Kulmohan Makhija, VP – Growth, Azilen Technologies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen Technologies, a leading digital transformation company , announced a strategic partnership with OroCommerce , a B2B-focused commerce platform built to support complex sales models for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors.Through this partnership, Azilen strengthens its B2B commerce and retail technology offerings by combining its deep expertise in data & AI, cloud, and enterprise platforms with OroCommerce’s purpose-built B2B commerce capabilities. Together, the two companies aim to help enterprises modernize sales operations, streamline workflows, and scale high-touch B2B commerce experiences across global markets.OroCommerce provides a complete B2B commerce solution that includes CRM, marketplace functionality, and online storefronts designed for advanced sales processes such as RFQ (Request for Quote) and CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote). The platform also features low-code workflow automation and configurable commerce capabilities that support B2B, B2C, and B2B2X business models from a unified system.Azilen will leverage OroCommerce to design, build, and optimize intelligent commerce ecosystems for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers seeking operational efficiency, faster go-to-market execution, and improved customer self-service. The partnership focuses on delivering scalable, future-ready commerce architectures aligned with enterprise growth strategies.Founded by eCommerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner (CEO), Dima Soroka (CTO), and Roy Rubin (Director, Advisory Board), OroCommerce is recognized by industry analysts and trade associations as a market-leading B2B commerce platform. Offered as a single-license, single-tenant SaaS solution, OroCommerce delivers faster time-to-market and immediate value for enterprise customers operating in high-touch sales environments.With customers across more than 100 countries and offices in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine, OroCommerce brings global reach and proven expertise to the partnership.This collaboration reinforces Azilen’s commitment to enabling intelligent, AI-driven commerce experiences that help enterprises adapt to evolving buyer expectations, improve operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is a digital transformation company that helps businesses reimagine the way they operate, innovate, and grow. The company works with enterprises across industries to modernize core systems, streamline workflows, and unlock the full potential of technology by combining data, AI, cloud platforms, and engineering excellence.Azilen’s product engineering services focuses on designing, developing, and scaling next-generation digital products. By applying structured engineering processes and best-in-class methodologies, the company helps organizations bring innovative products to market faster, enhance user experiences, and achieve measurable business outcomes.Through data & AI, Azilen transforms raw data into actionable insights and insights into autonomous intelligence. From predictive analytics to AI-powered automation, the company empowers businesses to make smarter decisions, optimize operations, and create personalized experiences for their customers.About OroCommerceOroCommerce is a B2B-focused commerce platform that enables complex sales processes for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. OroCommerce is a complete solution that includes CRM and marketplace solutions with online storefronts optimized for the needs of B2B sellers, including RFQ (request for quote) and CPQ (configure price quote). OroCommerce has many unique capabilities, including a low-code workflow automation tool, and is a market-leading platform recognized by industry analysts and trade associations. OroCommerce's founders are eCommerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board.

