Asset Purchase Facility Quarterly Report - 2025 Q4

Overview

This Report contains information on the Bank of England’s Asset Purchase Facility (APF) for 2025 Q4.

The APF’s stock of gilt holdings and changes from 1 October 2025 to 31 December 2025 are detailed in the section ‘APF operations in the past quarter’. These gilts are held in the APF for monetary policy purposes, and decisions on the stock are monetary policy decisions for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). While the separation of fiscal and monetary policy is a key feature of the UK’s macroeconomic framework, it has long been recognised that quantitative easing (QE) and quantitative tightening (QT) have fiscal implications through several channels: supporting economic activity, employment and tax revenues; influencing the rate at which the Government issues debt; and cash transfers between the APF and HM Treasury (HMT) under the APF indemnity.

The section ‘Cash-flow arrangements between the APF and HM Treasury’ discusses the movement of cash due to the indemnity arrangement in place between the APF and HMT. Between 2009 and 2022, the APF’s activities generated positive net cash transfers from the APF to HMT, peaking at a cumulative £123.9 billion at end-September 2022. It was recognised that reverse payments from HMT to the APF were likely as Bank Rate increased and as the APF’s gilt holdings were unwound.footnote [1] The first such quarterly transfer from HMT to the APF occurred in October 2022 and payments have been made on a quarterly basis thereafter. By the end of 2025 Q4, the APF had transferred £23.8 billion to HMT, in net terms, with further cash flows from HMT to the APF likely necessary until the end of APF unwind. However, this analysis of cash transfers under the indemnity only takes account of part of the overall impact of the APF and does not consider other channels through which the APF has influenced the fiscal position.

Chart 1 brings together the analysis from this, and previous, APF Quarterly Reports, illustrating how the combined effects of some of these fiscal implications might evolve focusing on the fiscal benefits of lower debt servicing costs and a potential path for cash transfers. Reflecting the inherent uncertainty in identifying fiscal implications in the past, and projecting into the future, there are multiple possible scenarios which could be used. However, the chart shows that under one set of plausible assumptions, the fiscal benefits of QE from reduced debt-servicing costs significantly, or fully, offset the net lifetime transfers from HMT to the APF under the indemnity.

The figures for the debt-servicing cost impact are drawn from the analysis in the APF Quarterly Report – 2025 Q3. This suggested that the combined effects of QE and QT resulted in lower government borrowing costs by £50 billion–£125 billion on net.footnote [2] A large part of this benefit is still to be realised given the UK’s long debt maturity structure, and the chart is therefore projected far into the future.

The scenario for APF cash flows has been calculated in line with the methodology set out in previous APF Quarterly Reports, with figures updated for 2025 Q4, as detailed in the section ‘Cash-flow arrangements between the APF and HM Treasury’. These estimates suggest that net lifetime cash flows could be -£115 billion if interest rates evolve in line with market expectations, or -£55 billion if they fall over time to an estimate of the neutral rate. While these scenarios assume a constant £32 billion pace of annual sales, different unwind paces do not significantly alter lifetime cash flows on a discounted basis.

There is, of course, significant uncertainty surrounding any estimate of future cash flows, or attempts to quantify the past and future impact of QE and QT on government debt-financing costs. Moreover, these estimates do not include the wider macroeconomic impact of QE which was deployed by the MPC to meet the inflation target in the face of multiple large shocks to the UK economy since the onset of the global financial crisis. In doing so, QE sustained employment and growth, and reduced the tail risks of severe economic downturns, while also supporting gilt market functioning. This macroeconomic support was the most significant effect of QE and generated fiscal benefits.

More information on what the APF is and what it does is available in our Market Operations Guide. A short timeline describing the history of the APF is provided as background at the end of the Report.