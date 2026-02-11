D1Softball Announces New Ownership

D1Softball

Eagle Nest Media, LLC acquires D1Softball with current D1Softball Managing Editor Shelly Carlin at the helm.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D1Softball , the leading independent media outlet covering Division I college softball, is now part of Eagles Nest Media LLC following the completion of a sales transaction on February 2, 2026. Eagles Nest Media LLC is owned by D1Softball Managing Editor Shelly Carlin.The ownership transition reflects a deliberate focus on continuity, editorial independence, and long-term investment in the future of college softball coverage. The D1Softball name, mission, core offerings, and leadership team remain unchanged.“D1Softball has earned its place by covering college softball with the seriousness, rigor, and professionalism it deserves,” said Carlin. “This change allows us to invest intentionally in the future while preserving what matters most: independent journalism, trusted analysis, and deep respect for the game and its community.”Founded by the owners of D1Baseball.com, D1Softball was built on the belief that college softball warranted the same depth of data-driven analysis, institutional knowledge, and consistent coverage as any major collegiate sport. Under the vision of the D1Baseball team, the site grew from an idea into the authoritative voice of Division I softball.“I am profoundly grateful to Kyle Peterson, Kendall Rogers, and the entire D1Baseball team for their vision and stewardship,” Carlin said. “They built something enduring. My responsibility now is to honor that foundation and ensure D1Softball is positioned to serve the sport for years to come.”Editorial Independence Remains CentralD1Softball’s editorial leadership and coverage standards remain fully independent and journalist-led. Coverage will continue to be grounded in facts, experience, and fairness, free from outside influence or commercial pressure.“As owner, my role is to ensure we operate a professional, well-resourced organization held to the highest ethical standards,” Carlin said. “Editorial decisions remain independent and journalist-led. That separation is the core of our brand and fundamental to our credibility.”The existing leadership team remains in place, including Associate Editor Justin McLeod, Head of Digital Content Jenna Becerra, and Social Media and Operations Manager Rylie Anderson, supported by a national team of writers, analysts, and broadcasters who provide comprehensive coverage of the college softball landscape.Investment in Growth and the Fan ExperienceUnder Eagles Nest Media’s ownership, D1Softball will make targeted investments in technology, content infrastructure, and the subscriber experience. These investments will support expanded coverage depth, improved accessibility, and continued innovation across platforms, including the website, social channels, and award-winning podcasts.Thanks to D1Softball’s partnership with 643 Charts, fans will continue to have access to extensive data and advanced statistics for every Division I team and player, broad coverage beyond the Power Four to include in-depth reporting on mid-major programs, and expanded storytelling that highlights the people and moments that define the sport.A Signal for the Sport and Women’s Sports MediaThe acquisition reflects the growth and increasing visibility of Division I softball and underscores the value of dedicated, independent media organizations within women’s sports.“I hope this signals to the broader sports media and investment community that college softball is a serious, growing market deserving of thoughtful, professional coverage,” Carlin said. “When the sport is covered well, the entire ecosystem benefits.”About D1SoftballD1Softball is the leading independent media outlet dedicated to comprehensive coverage of Division I college softball. Known for its data-driven analysis, rankings, breaking news, and in-depth storytelling, D1Softball serves as a trusted resource for fans, coaches, athletes, and industry professionals nationwide.For more information, visit www.d1softball.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.