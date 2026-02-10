Submit Release
C.A. Reverses Judgment Without Deciding That It Was Erroneous, Blocking Preclusive Effect

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has taken the unusual action of reversing a judgment without determining whether it was correct or erroneous, telling the trial court, on remand, to dismiss the election-related petition as moot.

