Quantum Leap Acquires Veros Technologies

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Leap, a leading, high growth provider of cybersecurity and intelligence solutions that solves some of the most complex national security challenges, announced today it has acquired Veros Technologies (“Veros”). Veros is a premier provider of multi-domain cyber and technical operations, as well as mission-tailored communications solutions, to the Intelligence Community and Department of War.“I am very excited to welcome Veros to the Quantum Leap team,” said Jim Miller, CEO of Quantum Leap. “Veros’ exceptional talent, unique capabilities, and shared focus on delivering outcomes for the nation’s most consequential national security missions make this a natural strategic fit. Bringing together these two leading teams creates a one-of-a-kind capability offering in the cyber domain that enables us to have an even larger impact with our customers.”Based in Virginia, Veros executes mission critical operations and delivers tailored cyber solutions to address high priority threats. Veros’ team of ~125 engineers, operators, and domain specialists brings deep expertise across cyber and technical operations, vulnerability research, tool development, infrastructure solutions, and secure communications systems.“I am incredibly proud of, and humbled by, the extraordinary team at Veros. This opportunity to combine forces with Quantum Leap is a testament to the team’s caliber, impact, and success,” said Brian Denny, Founder and CEO of Veros. “Quantum Leap is our ideal strategic partner, enabling us to achieve the next stage of our growth and enhance the value we bring to our customers. Together, we will offer a highly complementary set of solutions that drive mission impact to an expanding client base.”“Veros is a differentiated and proven performer for the U.S. Intelligence Community. The addition of its talented workforce, capabilities, and expertise meaningfully strengthens Quantum Leap’s ability to innovate and solve complex problems in support of our nation’s highest priority missions,” said Dayne Baird, a Partner at Carlyle and member of the Quantum Leap Board of Directors. “We are excited to have Veros as part of the platform that we are building with Jim Miller and the Quantum Leap team, and we will continue to invest in the business as they execute on their long-term strategic vision.”Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Veros in connection with the transaction. Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to Veros. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Quantum Leap.About Quantum LeapQuantum Leap delivers a broad range of national security solutions to a diverse base of U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. Quantum Leap’s capabilities are aligned with some of the most critical national security missions and help customers overcome their steepest challenges across the space, cyber, electromagnetic spectrum, and maritime domains. Headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Quantum Leap employs a world-class team of professionals with deep subject matter expertise across technology and intelligence.About Veros TechnologiesVeros Technologies provides advanced technical capabilities to U.S. Government customers, primarily in the Intelligence Community. The company brings a highly experienced team with a deep understanding of customer requirements across domains, including cybersecurity, computer network operations, systems and network engineering, security architecture design, and more. Veros is based in Virginia with a team of ~125 highly specialized, mission-focused professionals.

