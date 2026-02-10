ZIPS Cleaners Names Mike Weisel President/CEO

With more than 70 locations across the country, ZIPS Cleaners has become the preferred brand by consumers who want to look their best for less. Mike Weisel has been named President/CEO of Value Drycleaners of America, parent of ZIPS Cleaners and franchisor of Mulberrys Garment Care.

Industry Veteran Known for Optimizing Operations Steps Into Role After Driving Substantial Improvements in Store Standards and Reviews

SAVAGE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Value Drycleaners of America, LLC (VDA) announced today that it has named Mike Weisel President/CEO, overseeing its operations as well as those of ZIPS Franchising LLC, franchisor of the ZIPS Cleaners brand, and Gemini Cleaners LLC, franchisor of the Mulberrys Garment Care brand. His title applies to all three entities.Weisel joined ZIPS in mid-2024 as Vice President of Operations and Continuous Improvement. He previously held senior roles at Tide Cleaners, including Head of Cleaning Capability and Franchise Development Director. Prior to Tide, he spent two years at Rent the Runway as Senior Manager of Dry Cleaning Operations and earlier ran his own dry-cleaning businesses for more than 30 years. Since joining ZIPS, he has focused on building relationships with franchisees, establishing and enforcing adherence to higher operating standards, and bettering the overall system to drive growth, increase revenue, improve profitability, and maximize operational results.Weisel succeeds Bob Barry, who arrived in 2021 to strengthen and grow the ZIPS chain as the country emerged from the COVID pandemic and garment care faced the challenge of changing attire trends. Barry is departing a much stronger organization than he inherited; he will shift his focus back to the restaurant/hospitality field where he spent much of his career.“I am immensely honored to be granted the privilege of building on the leadership and success that Bob has brought to this company,” he said. “His will be tough shoes to fill, but I’m confident that my past experience coupled with such a strong, cohesive and dedicated corporate team and committed corps of franchisees will let us continue elevating our system and stores to achieve even greater success.”Weisel also announced that Kathleen Razmus, a nine-year veteran of the ZIPS organization who most recently served as Director of Technology and IT Security and was previously Director of Operations and Technology, will become Vice President of IT, Operations and Training. The new title expands her responsibilities to include leading and supporting the Operations and Training teams at both ZIPS Cleaners and Mulberrys Garment Care. Jaici Kelly, who joined ZIPS in 2019 as Store Profitability Manager and has served as Franchise Operations Manager since 2024, will now hold the title of Director of Operations and Store Development, reporting to Razmus. She will lead the ZIPS and Mulberrys Operations teams, with a strong focus on upholding brand standards, optimizing processes and improving productivity. She will also oversee the design and construction, scheduling, and successful execution of each store opening.“Over the past two years I’ve worked closely with both Kathleen and Jaici and know they will both excel in these new roles,” said Weisel. “They both possess many years of experience at the store and corporate level, have the respect of our entire system, and are steadfast in their commitment to helping every location achieve its full potential. I am grateful to have them on our team.”In endorsing him as his successor, Barry cited Weisel’s extensive experience in the garment care industry, level-headed leadership, passion for excellence and the contributions he has made across all teams to date. “It was an easy choice to appoint Mike to take on this important position,” he said. “Mike will play a key role in guiding our team toward continued success.”Barry also thanked the system for contributing to the achievements of the past several years, including: annual increases in same-store sales and garment counts; incorporation of Mulberrys as a sibling brand and opening of multiple East Coast locations; the launch of a 24/7 automated ZIPS concept that is now a mainstay of planned expansion; the introduction of in-store kiosks and growth of the ZIPS EZ Drop program, both of which shorten counter lines and speed customers through dropping off and retrieving their clothes; major boosts to both brand awareness and customer reviews; standardization of training and operational practices; and much more.“It has been a privilege to lead this organization and witness the dedication you bring to your businesses every day,” he wrote. “Your support has been instrumental in our success, and I know you will continue working to ensure ZIPS meets and exceeds the results we set out to achieve.”ZIPS Cleaners and Mulberrys Garment Care are currently seeking ambitious, business-savvy investors interested in taking part in the $10.5 billion garment care segment, independent and competitive dry cleaners wanting to align with a well-established brand, and existing single- and multi-unit operators interested in selling their business. To learn more, contact National Director of Franchise and Business Development Mike Waintraub at mwaintraub@321zips.com or (609) 468-7195, or visit 321zips.com/own-a-zips/ ###About ZIPS CleanersTMZIPS CleanersTM provides consumer and commercial garment care centered around low-cost, in-by-9-out-by-5 dry cleaning plus Wash N Fold laundry, pressed laundry, alterations and cleaning of comforters and other household items. The company was launched in the early 2000s when eight of the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area’s premier dry cleaners united as a single brand offering same-day service at a consistent low price. Today, there are more than 70 ZIPS locations throughout the United States, with many more slated to open in the next several years.

