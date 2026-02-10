Phillips Connect TrailerID Turns Trailer Pairing into an Operational Advantage

TrailerID

TrailerID removes manual steps for truck drivers while extending automated trailer identification across dispatch, planning, compliance, security and billing

TrailerID removes guesswork and gives fleet teams a shared view of what’s really happening.” — Mark Wallin, GM & Senior VP of Product

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, trucks pick up and drop off trailers as freight moves through yards, terminals, and customer locations. Truck drivers are often asked to confirm which trailer they are pulling, usually by selecting it on a screen before moving on. When that step is rushed, skipped, or entered incorrectly, the consequences extend far beyond the cab. The wrong information can affect safety records, inspections, dispatch decisions, load security, and even when a company can bill for the work. That seems like a small moment at hookup can quickly create costly problems across an entire fleet. Phillips Connect TrailerID addresses that problem by identifying the connected trailer at the moment it is hooked. Instead of relying on manual input, Trailer ID confirms the trailer connection automatically and shares that information across the systems fleets already use. The result is a simpler experience for drivers and more reliable information for the teams responsible for keeping freight moving.“Accurate trailer identification affects nearly every part of a fleet’s operation,” said Mark Wallin, General Manger and Senior Vice President of Product at Phillips Connect. “With TrailerID, logs stay cleaner, jobs line up with what actually happened, trailers are easier to account for, and billing is easier to start and reconcile. TrailerID removes guesswork and gives fleet teams a shared view of what’s really happening with their trailers.”For fleets, that same automatic trailer identification carries through to compliance activities like Hours-of-Service logging and trailer inspections. When the correct trailer is already reflected in the system, logs and inspection records stay accurate without relying on manual entry, reducing errors, rework, and the risk of compliance issues while keeping the driver experience simple.TrailerID also helps fleets make sure that the trailer that was planned for a job is the one that actually left the yard. When the system confirms which trailer moved, teams can quickly spot mismatches, prevent mispulls, and understand which trailers are available or sitting idle. Dispatch and planning no longer have to guess or chase down updates to know what happened.The same clarity carries through to security and billing. Knowing exactly when and where a trailer was dropped helps protect the load and reduce the risk of theft or fraud. It also allows billing to start based on a verified event, instead of waiting on manual confirmation or follow-up.TrailerID is built on a vertically integrated hardware and software platform that delivers more dependable results than methods based solely on GPS or proximity. Trailer connections are detected through the physical tractor-trailer connection and processed through Phillips Connect’s DriverAssist app in the cab or through Connect1 in the back office, ensuring see what actually happened rather than an estimate or assumption.For drivers, TrailerID removes one more manual step from an already complex in-cab experience. Trailer identification happens automatically, reducing screens, selections, and the chance for error. That same pairing information is immediately available to dispatch, safety, operations, and billing teams.TrailerID is available through multiple in-cab environments. Fleets can access TrailerID on the DriverAssist app directly through Phillips Connect or via integrations with leading in-cab platforms, including Platform Science and Geotab’s OrderNow Markeplace.Phillips Connect will be exhibiting at Geotab Connect in Las Vegas, February 10-12. Attendees are invited to visit booth #210 to see a live demonstration of TrailerID and learn how automated trailer identification can have simplify day-to-day fleet operations.What you need to know-Phillips Connect TrailerID automatically confirms which trailer is connected, removing manual trailer selection from daily driver tasks-Accurate trailer identification supports compliance, job execution, load security, and billing without adding steps for driversF-TrailerID combines tightly integrated hardware and software to deliver dependable trailer identification fleets can rely onAbout Phillips ConnectPhillips Connect smart trailer technologies help the world’s largest fleets improve operations, safety and efficiency. The Phillips Connect platform of software sensors, cameras and telematics gateway innovations provide fleet managers and operational leads with real-time visibility into their trailers’ location, tire, brakes, cargo and door statuses, and more, saving customers time and money. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Phillips Connect is part of the Phillips family of companies, celebrating nearly a century of delivering innovative, reliable solutions that keep the transportation industry moving. For more information, visit www.phillips-connect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.