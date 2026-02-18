Charles Cash, M.D. Joins PrecisionIR

Dr. Charles Cash

Fellowship-trained vascular and interventional radiologist joins growing outpatient medical practice

Dr. Cash not only brings exceptional technical skills, but also a collaborative approach that elevates the care we provide to our patients and referring physicians.” — Andrew Vartanian, MD

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrecisionIR , a medical practice specializing in vascular and interventional radiology, announces the addition of Dr. Charles Cash , a board-certified interventional radiologist specializing in minimally invasive treatments for diseases and other chronic health conditions.Dr. Cash brings a strong academic and clinical background to PrecisionIR. He earned degrees in biology and economics from Albion College before receiving his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, where he served as Chief Resident, followed by fellowship training in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Beaumont.He is double board-certified by the American Board of Radiology in Diagnostic Radiology and Vascular and Interventional Radiology and has served as a clinical assistant professor at Wayne State University School of Medicine since 2013. Dr. Cash is a nationally renowned speaker and has co-authored publications on topics in interventional radiology such as Y-90 radioembolization and the endovascular management of utreteroarterial fistulas.“Dr. Cash is an outstanding addition to PrecisionIR,” commented Andrew Vartanian, M.D., medical director of PrecisionIR. “His depth of clinical expertise, academic leadership and commitment to patient-centered care align perfectly with our mission. He brings not only exceptional technical skill, but also a thoughtful, collaborative approach that strengthens our team and elevates the care we provide to our patients and referring physicians.”- About PrecisionIR -Interventional radiology (IR) represents an exciting new frontier in disease and pain treatment. Today’s IR therapies are more precise, less invasive and more effective than ever… giving doctors and patients additional options to treat disease and restore optimal health.PrecisionIR doctors use the body’s vascular system—along with state-of-the-art imaging guidance—to reach the source of the problem and deliver precisely targeted therapy. Cancerous tumors, spine fractures, uterine fibroids and other health conditions can be treated faster, less expensively and with greater safety and accuracy than ever before. To learn more, visit MyPrecisionIR.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.