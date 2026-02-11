FutureVu Brands Executives Join Active Shooter Prevention Project

Leadership collaboration advances prevention-first strategies for safer communities

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FutureVu Brands (FVB) , a leader in safety, sustainability, and performance solutions, announced that its executive leadership team will join the Active Shooter Prevention Project (ASPP) , a national initiative focused on proactive threat prevention and preparedness.ASPP brings together multidisciplinary experts and organizations to advance a prevention-first standard for active-shooter and targeted-violence mitigation across schools, workplaces, public venues, and critical infrastructure. The coalition promotes strategies that emphasize prevention, preparedness, and layered protection to strengthen community resilience and reduce risk before incidents occur.“We are honored to be invited into the Active Shooter Prevention Project,” said Jeff Franson, CEO of FutureVu Brands. “FVB has long been committed to real-world safety solutions that protect people and property. Joining ASPP expands our ability to contribute meaningfully to a mission that saves lives and strengthens resilience across the country.”As part of the invitation, FutureVu Brands executives Jeff Franson, chief executive officer; Mark Mineer, president of Impact Security ; Joe Mauldin, vice president of sales; and Krissy Mosby, president of Window Film Depot, will participate in ASPP’s collaborative leadership community focused on prevention-first safety strategies.Through this collaboration, FVB executives will work alongside security, risk management, emergency preparedness, and threat assessment professionals to share best practices, contribute industry insights, and support organizations seeking practical guidance on prevention-focused safety planning. ASPP’s community of experts includes leaders across law enforcement, military, intelligence, technology, and public-safety disciplines who advocate for prevention-first strategies that help organizations identify risks, improve reporting and communication, and implement layered protection approaches.“Prevention is the first line of defense,” said Chris Grollnek, managing principal and founder of ASPP. “When organizations collaborate and share expertise, they strengthen their ability to address risk proactively and build safer communities. We welcome FutureVu Brands and its leadership to this mission-focused network.”The P.R.O. Model™ (Prevention. Response. Options.™), developed by Chris Grollnek, chairman of the Active Shooter Prevention Project™ (ASPP™), provides a structured framework for organizations seeking to strengthen prevention-first safety planning and preparedness. The model emphasizes early risk identification, clear communication pathways, and layered protection strategies to improve outcomes before, during, and after critical incidents.Participation in ASPP reinforces FutureVu Brands’ commitment to advancing practical, prevention-focused solutions that help protect occupants, strengthen facilities, and support long-term resilience. The collaboration aligns with ASPP’s broader mission to promote proactive strategies that help ensure incidents are #NEVERHERE.FutureVu Brands supports organizations across multiple industries with solutions that enhance the built environment and help reduce vulnerability to threats. Its portfolio includes technologies and services designed to strengthen facilities, delay forced entry, and support comprehensive safety and security planning.About FutureVu BrandsFutureVu Brands is a diversified platform company advancing safety, sustainability, and performance across the built environment. Its portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Window Film Depot, Impact Security, CoolVu, and LongVu Wholesale. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, FutureVu Brands serves commercial, institutional, and residential clients nationwide through integrated solutions that enhance building performance, occupant safety, and visual impact. Visit www.futurevubrands.com to learn more.

