From Prisoners to Pilots: New Book by Stephen de Groot Reveals the Universal Algorithm for Human Success

Stephen de Groot

Boardrooms, classrooms, and households will benefit from this disruptive approach to human potential

Guaranteed to increase your capacity to solve vexing problems for individuals, organizations and society.” — Michael Fullan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For three decades, Stephen de Groot has been in the trenches with the world’s most challenging and high-performing populations. He has worked with out-of-control teens, gang members, and prison inmates, as well as F-35 pilots, world-class surgeons, and CEOs. Today, the recovering academic and former professor of human behavior theory announces the release of his transformative new book, Getting to Better : A New Model for Elevating Human Potential at Work and in Life.“Guaranteed to increase your capacity to solve vexing problems for individuals, organizations and society.” — Michael Fullan, World-Renowned AuthorMost authors claim their approach is different, but de Groot’s CORE Algorithm is a verified disruptor. While traditional leadership models often rely on grit or complex psychological theories, de Groot has boiled 30 years of experience and 15 years of validation into a simple, actionable recipe card for human betterment."We’ve been asking the wrong questions and using the wrong math for motivation," says de Groot. "Whether you are leading a boardroom, a classroom, or a household, the fundamental requirements for human success are exactly the same".The Three CORE RevelationsIn Getting to Better, de Groot challenges the status quo with three insights that redefine human potential:• The Trap of "What’s Wrong with Me?": de Groot discovered that foster children and top-tier executives often plague themselves with this same toxic question, which only fuels self-doubt and shame. The CORE Algorithm shifts the focus to the Three Great States (Safe, Significant, and Situated) required for anyone to thrive.• The Universal Motivation Formula: Moving past the internal vs. external debate, the book introduces the CORE 4 Dimensions (Needs, Values, Goals, and Strengths) as the singular formula that drives energy and commitment in every human being.• Redefining Resilience: de Groot argues that resilience isn't a solo sport or a matter of grit. Instead, it is a combination of Key Connectors: Regulation, Resources, and Relationships. Perseverance is getting through something longer; resilience is about emerging stronger.Expert Validation• The Psychology: "This model simplifies the complex and makes getting to better practical and powerful." - Timothy A. Pychyl, PhD, Research Psychologist and Author.• The Science & Heart: "I love what he has created... This work resonates with everyone. I believe it will make the world better." - Dr. Jean Clinton, MD, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences.• The High-Stakes Reality: "Stephen has stood shoulder to shoulder with me... equipping me through the CORE Algorithm - making the complex simple." - Paul “Simmo” Simmons, F-35 Pilot and Squadron Commander.About the AuthorStephen de Groot is the President and co-founder of Brivia and a former adjunct professor of human behavior theory. Referring to himself as a Practice Leader, he eschews ivory-tower theory in favor of working directly with people to provide simple, practical, and actionable recipe cards that improve and sustain results. He has presented to over 70,000 people and worked with more than 300 organizations across 12 countries.Getting to Better is available now at www.gettingtobetter.com

