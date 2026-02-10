Kasmo, a PROLIM company, has been recognized as a Snowflake Elite Partner

Kasmo recognized as a Snowflake Elite Partner Kasmo, a PROLIM Company, Logo PROLIM

Kasmo being named a Snowflake Elite Partner affirms PROLIM's data and AI expertise, reinforcing our commitment to helping customers turn data into actionable insights with Snowflake.” — Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO of PROLIM

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasmo, a PROLIM company, has reached the Snowflake Elite Partner tier, the highest level in the Snowflake Partner Network. This achievement recognizes Kasmo as part of a select group of global partners known for advanced Snowflake expertise, delivery excellence, and consistent customer success on the Snowflake Data Cloud. Being named a Snowflake Elite Partner highlights Kasmo’s proven ability to design, implement, and scale cloud-native data platforms that enable organizations to modernize analytics, accelerate AI adoption, and generate measurable business value from their data. The designation is awarded to partners demonstrating deep technical certifications, strong go-to-market alignment, and a sustained record of successful Snowflake implementations.

“Being recognized as an Elite Tier partner underscores the power of our collaboration with Snowflake and our shared mission to empower data-driven organizations,” said Rajesh Pawar, CEO of Kasmo. “With Snowflake Intelligence and agentic AI, enterprises can engage with data more intuitively, unlock actionable insights, and achieve meaningful business outcomes.”

“Our Snowflake practice has been built around one priority—helping customers generate real business value from their data,” said Ananth Viswanadhan, Director of the Snowflake Practice at Kasmo. “Achieving Elite Partner status reinforces our commitment to deep technical excellence, strong governance, and outcomes-driven delivery on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.”

This recognition highlights PROLIM’s continued dedication to strategic partnerships and its focus on providing industry-specific, high-impact digital solutions across manufacturing, energy, utilities, financial services, and technology sectors.

About Kasmo

Kasmo, a PROLIM company, is a data and analytics consulting firm that focuses on cloud data platforms, advanced analytics, and AI-driven insights. It assists organizations in unlocking value from enterprise data at scale.

About PROLIM

PROLIM is a global leader in engineering services, PLM, industrial AI, and digital transformation solutions. It provides measurable business results through technology and industry expertise.

About Snowflake

Snowflake helps organizations access and use data through the Snowflake Data Cloud, providing a unified platform for data engineering, analytics, and AI.

