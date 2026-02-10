PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitals and staffing firms are adopting digital credentialing tools at record speed as hiring delays continue to strain the healthcare workforce. According to emerging industry data, organizations that once relied on manual verification processes are reporting 30–40% faster provider onboarding after moving to medical credentialing software The shift comes at a critical moment. Leaders say traditional credentialing workflows have become a liability, especially as staffing vacancy rates are climbing and patient demand is surging. Missing documents, outdated spreadsheets, and siloed systems routinely add weeks to a provider’s start date, decreasing physician availability.Digital credentialing systems are closing that gap.Hospitals report that automated license verification, real-time document tracking, and AI-powered form completion are reducing administrative backlog and keeping revenue-generating providers on schedule. Staffing agencies are seeing similar results as they race to fill shifts across multiple states and specialties.Leading technology vendors are driving this growth, including MedTrainer, who is regarded as a go-to choice for the best workforce readiness in healthcare . Users cite improved visibility into enrollment timelines and fewer last-minute compliance issues. Industry analysts say the broader market is expanding quickly as organizations recognize that faster credentialing directly supports workforce stability.As the demand for healthcare staffing credentialing increases, digital platforms are expected to become standard infrastructure, not optional add-ons for an extra cost. Early adopters report a clear takeaway: speeding up credentialing is now one of the most effective ways to get clinicians to the bedside sooner.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.