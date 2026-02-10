Driven by Purpose®️: Jimmy Greene on Hope, Resilience, and Renewal

Jimmy Greene

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City, NY. Driven By Purpose®, the podcast hosted by motivational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, has released a new episode featuring Jimmy Greene, also known as The Hope Guy. Greene, is a speaker, coach, and former psychiatric intervention counselor who helps people rediscover hope during life’s most difficult moments.

Greene shares how personal adversity, clinical depression, and uncertainty shaped his mission to teach others how to turn setbacks into comebacks. With decades of experience in mental health, coaching, and mentorship, he explains how hope, vulnerability, and purpose anchor us during fear, failure, and emotional struggle.

“Hope is not just a feeling,” says Greene. “It’s a decision, we choose to hold on and believe that possibilities exist, even when everything feels dark.”

Listeners gain insight into Greene’s belief that adversity can open the door to purpose. The episode highlights how resilience grows through experience, discipline, and the willingness to face fear. Greene emphasizes that confidence, gratitude, and character develop not from perfection, but from perseverance and the courage to keep moving forward.

Greene’s episode also premiered on Times Square Today® and Wall Street Today® via The Success Network® YouTube Channel, bringing his message of hope and resilience to a global audience. The episode positions Greene as a leading voice in mental wellness, personal growth, and purpose-driven leadership.

Driven By Purpose® highlights stories of perseverance, leadership, and purpose from people who turn life’s challenges into meaningful impact. The episode featuring Jimmy Greene is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

Watch the episode on The Success Network® YouTube Channel:

https://youtu.be/YCsg5udZajM

About Driven By Purpose®

Hosted by Rudy Ruettiger, Driven By Purpose® features conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who have found purpose through challenges and triumphs. Each episode explores the moments, values, and lessons that inspire people to lead with authenticity, courage, and impact.



