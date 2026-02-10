Driven by Purpose®️: Christopher Brown on Imposter Syndrome & Wealth with Purpose

Chris Brown

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven By Purpose®, the podcast hosted by motivational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, has released a new episode with Christopher Brown, founder and CEO of Ivy League Financial Advisors and a recognized leader in purpose-driven, fee-only financial planning.

Brown shares how he moved from career dissatisfaction to building a values-driven financial advisory practice grounded in service, integrity, and lasting impact. Drawing on his experience as a management consultant and certified financial planner, he explains how confronting self-doubt and imposter syndrome led him to align his work with a deeper purpose focused on helping others. “People need help, and it’s the right thing to do,” Brown says. “Once I understood that, everything about my work became clearer.”

Listeners will gain insight into Brown’s approach to financial planning, which values resourcefulness, collaboration, and trust above transactions. The episode illustrates how overcoming imposter syndrome enables professionals to lead with confidence, seek support, and build networks that serve clients more effectively. Brown also shows how purpose-driven planning brings financial clarity, career satisfaction, and a sense of fulfillment.

Brown’s episode also premiered on Times Square Today® and Wall Street Today® via The Success Network® YouTube Channel, offering a high-visibility spotlight on his entrepreneurial journey and leadership. The episode positions Brown as a trusted voice in financial leadership, showing how purpose and empathy can transform both careers and client relationships.

Driven By Purpose® spotlights stories of perseverance, leadership, and purpose from people who turn life’s defining moments into lasting impact. The episode with Christopher Brown is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

Watch the episode on The Success Network® YouTube Channel:

https://youtu.be/98ZhElgbAQA

About Driven By Purpose®

Hosted by Rudy Ruettiger, Driven By Purpose® features conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who have found purpose through challenges and triumphs. Each episode explores the moments, values, and lessons that inspire authentic, courageous, and impactful leadership.

