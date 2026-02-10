Construction Firm Provides Update on Roofing Contractor Activity in Montrose, CO

1776 Contractors Inc. is an independently owned construction company engaged in residential roofing and related exterior construction work.

AUSTIN, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A regional construction firm has released an operational update outlining recent roofing-related work completed as part of its residential construction services. The update summarizes ongoing activity involving roof assessments, full replacements, and repair projects carried out on residential properties by 1776 Contractors Inc. Roofing remains one component of the company’s broader construction scope, which also includes remodeling, additions, and exterior improvement work. Recent projects have involved evaluating existing roof conditions, identifying material wear, and completing repair or replacement work based on structural findings and defined project requirements. This work reflects the role and responsibilities typically associated with a roofing contractor in Montrose, CO , with services coordinated alongside other residential construction efforts where applicable.In addition to roofing-related projects, the company continues to provide remodeling and exterior improvement services as part of its residential construction operations. These services are delivered across varied project types and are structured according to individual homeowner needs, site conditions, and the approved scope of work.Roofing projects remain integrated within the company’s overall construction workflow, alongside remodeling and exterior improvements. As a roofing contractor in Montrose, CO, 1776 Contractors Inc. executes work according to project-specific timelines, construction sequencing, and material considerations. Where applicable, roofing activity is coordinated with other residential construction services to support continuity across project phases.About 1776 Contractors Inc.: 1776 Contractors Inc. is an independently owned construction company engaged in residential roofing and related exterior construction work. Operating as a roofing contractor in Montrose, CO, the firm emphasizes regulatory compliance, material performance, and disciplined construction practices that support consistent outcomes across residential building projects.Address: 19998 Joy RdCity: AustinState: ColoradoZip code: 81410Phone: 970-778-1776Email: 1776contractors@gmail.com

