Councilmember Andrew Friedson’s Statement on the Superintendent’s Boundary Study Proposal

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2026—Councilmember Andrew Friedson shared the following statement today regarding the Superintendent’s boundary study proposal:

"I appreciate the unique role of the Board of Education and Superintendent in overseeing one of the largest school systems in the country, and recognize the difficult decisions they face with aging facilities amid decades of deferred maintenance. However, abruptly interjecting the closure of a half century old high school facility in the midst of a pre-established and ongoing discussion of school boundaries significantly undermines trust that families have in the process. It also threatens the needed partnerships with municipal and county governments as well as businesses whose investments are necessary to fund and operate a world-class school system and provide the housing on which our residents rely.

"What began as a boundary study to accommodate the long-anticipated opening of two new high schools has been derailed by the unexpected proposals to permanently close or relocate schools or to use one of the new schools as a holding school instead. In an attempt to solve too many challenges in one unrelated process, the school system has pitted communities against each other in a way that creates more problems than it solves. Any decision to permanently relocate an entire school community in perpetuity or to renege on a longstanding commitment by repurposing a new school as a holding school requires its own carefully planned and heavily communicated process guided by data and centered on trust.

"In the Council’s Education and Culture Committee Meeting on January 30, the Superintendent noted that declining enrollment may require broader consolidation across MCPS and the longstanding challenge of Woodward High School’s reopening leaving the need for a secondary holding school remains. However, these decisions require a comprehensive, strategic, and transparent process – not an ad hoc approach.

"This decision is too important to rubber stamp. Our families deserve better.”

