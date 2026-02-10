Quantum Sensing Pioneer, Malo Cadoret, Joins Q-CTRL to Accelerate Quantum Navigation Solutions for Maritime Environments

Quantum sensing pioneer, Malo Cadoret, joins Q-CTRL as Principal Scientist to accelerate quantum navigation solutions for maritime environments

Cadoret’s expertise in deploying quantum gravimeters in real-world settings will expand Q-CTRL’s leadership in GPS backup solutions for the maritime sector

I am delighted to be joining Q-CTRL, whose recent demonstrations highlight its strong ability to turn advanced quantum technologies into reliable, real-world systems.” — Dr. Malo Cadoret, Principal Scientist at Q-CTRL

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-CTRL, the global leader in quantum infrastructure software, today announced that quantum sensing pioneer Dr. Malo Cadoret has joined the company as a Principal Scientist.Dr. Cadoret’s role within Q-CTRL’s Quantum Sensing Division will focus on advancing the company’s leadership in quantum gravimetry, accelerating the development of reliable mobile gravimeters capable of performing precise measurements relevant to applications like navigation, minerals prospecting, and underground target detection.Q-CTRL is the first company to successfully bring commercial quantum navigation solutions to market through Ironstone Opal , its quantum-sensing-based system, which has been field-validated in air, land, and maritime trials. With partners including DARPA, the DIU, defense primes, and aerospace leaders, Q-CTRL is providing a resilient solution to GPS denial that is unjammable, unspoofable, and undetectable, and offers 100x improvement over typical GPS-backup alternatives.Q-CTRL’s primary quantum navigation technology is based on comparing local measurements of Earth’s magnetic field against a pre-existing map, an approach that enables precise positioning no matter how long a mission is. The company is also developing a complementary technology based on measurements of gravity using another form of quantum sensor. In combination, these two technologies provide a comprehensive suite of measurements to ensure resilient navigation across all operating domains.Dr. Cadoret has co-authored the world-first technical demonstrations of mobile quantum gravimeters functioning on both aircraft and sea-surface vessels. These works place him as one of the world’s most renowned experts in real-world quantum gravimetry, and give him special insights into the true challenges of quantum sensor deployment for defense and commercial applications."I am delighted to be joining Q-CTRL, whose recent demonstrations highlight its strong ability to turn advanced quantum technologies into reliable, real-world systems,” said Dr. Cadoret. “My experience has focused on the development of sensors based on atomic interferometry in dynamic environments, and I am excited to leverage this background to help address the remaining challenges and contribute to the delivery of next-generation navigation and other mission-critical sensing applications in demanding operational environments."Before joining Q-CTRL, Dr. Cadoret served as an associate professor at the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (Paris, France) and research associate at the French Aerospace Lab ONERA (Paris Saclay - University). He has a Doctorate in Physics from École Normale Supérieure.“Dr. Cadoret has pushed boundaries within the quantum sensing discipline, including key developments in improving sensitivity, reducing size, and increasing the portability and robustness of quantum sensors,” said Michael Hush, Chief Scientist at Q-CTRL. “As we continue to prioritize the rapid development of quantum navigation solutions across air, land, and sea, we’re confident that Dr. Cadoret’s exceptional experience will help us further unlock the power of quantum navigation for industry and defense, and look forward to working together.”Q-CTRL has assembled one of the largest and most prominent teams of quantum sensing and navigation specialists globally in support of its Ironstone Opal product line. The group includes Aaron Canciani, the world’s leading authority on magnetic navigation. With a focus on advancing both software and hardware development for real-world deployment on manned and autonomous systems, Q-CTRL will continue to augment its quantum navigation technology for commercial and defense missions.To learn more about quantum navigation and Q-CTRL’s work to overcome GPS denial, please visit the company’s website About Q-CTRLQ-CTRL is a global leader in quantum infrastructure software that makes quantum technology useful. Q-CTRL delivers field-deployable capabilities for navigation in GPS-denied environments based on software-ruggedized quantum sensors, with collaborators including Lockheed Martin and Airbus. Their efforts in leveraging software to solve the most challenging problems in making quantum technologies useful carry over to quantum computing, where Q-CTRL partners with industry pioneers like IBM, Rigetti, and AWS to enhance quantum computer performance through AI-driven control solutions. The company’s breakthroughs have been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and recognized by TIME Magazine as transforming both commercial and defense operations. Founded in 2017 by Professor Michael J. Biercuk, Q-CTRL operates globally from offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berlin, and Oxford.

