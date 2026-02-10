Rad Web Hosting Partners with VPSBenchmarks for Verified VPS Performance Testing Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of cloud services. Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014.

Leading web hosting provider Rad Web Hosting announces new partnership with independent-platform VPSBenchmarks allowing for verified VPS performance testing.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rad Web Hosting is proud to announce a new partnership with VPSBenchmarks , an independent platform known for publishing transparent, real-world VPS performance benchmarks. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to measurable performance, data-driven infrastructure, and full transparency for customers comparing VPS providers.Why VPS Benchmarks Matter When Choosing a VPS ProviderSearching for the best VPS hosting often leads to vague claims about speed, uptime, and “high performance.” VPSBenchmarks removes guesswork by running standardized tests across providers, allowing users to compare:• VPS CPU benchmark scores• NVMe and SSD disk I/O performance• Network throughput and latency• Consistency under sustained workloadsBy participating in VPSBenchmarks, Rad Web Hosting allows its VPS infrastructure to be evaluated under the same conditions as other providers — using the same tools, metrics, and methodologies.Independent Benchmarking for Real-World VPS PerformanceAll Rad Web Hosting VPS plans listed on VPSBenchmarks are tested using objective performance measurements rather than vendor-supplied data. These tests simulate real usage scenarios relevant to developers, DevOps teams, and production workloads.This means potential customers can verify claims related to:• High-performance VPS hosting• NVMe-backed VPS storage speed• Low-latency VPS networking• Reliable VPS compute resourcesThe result is clear, comparable benchmark data that supports informed decision-making.Exclusive VPS Hosting Offers for VPSBenchmarks VisitorsAs part of this partnership, users coming from VPSBenchmarks receive access to exclusive Rad Web Hosting VPS promotions. These offers are designed for performance-focused buyers who prioritize benchmark-verified infrastructure over marketing hype.Whether you’re deploying containers, hosting applications, running databases, or building scalable environments, these VPS plans are optimized for speed, reliability, and consistency.Transparency and Benchmark-Driven HostingRad Web Hosting believes the future of VPS hosting lies in benchmark-validated performance. Partnering with VPSBenchmarks aligns with our philosophy that customers deserve clear data, honest comparisons, and infrastructure that performs as advertised.If you’re researching VPS hosting providers using benchmarks, we encourage you to review our results on VPSBenchmarks and see how our platform performs under real-world testing.________________________________________About Rad Web HostingRad Web Hosting is a Dallas-based VPS and infrastructure provider offering performance-optimized virtual private servers and dedicated hosting solutions. Built for developers and businesses that demand speed, transparency, and control. To learn more about Rad Web Hosting, please visit https://radwebhosting.com About VPSBenchmarksVPSBenchmarks is an independent VPS benchmarking platform that publishes standardized performance tests across the global hosting industry, helping users compare VPS providers using objective data. To learn more about VPSBenchmarks, please visit https://www.vpsbenchmarks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.