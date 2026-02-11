Winter Window Problems Can Lead to Energy Loss and Costly Damage

Wolf River Construction When it's Time to Replace Windows Frozen Doors & Windows Cause Problems

Wolf River Construction Offers Proven Solutions

Windows are the most common sources of winter heat loss. Small gaps or failing seals turn into drafts, ice buildup, and moisture damage. The good news is that many of these problems are preventable.” — Vladimir Marchenko, President of Wolf River Construction

ISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As winter temperatures drop across the Midwest, Wolf River Construction is advising homeowners and property managers to pay close attention to window performance during extreme cold. Drafty windows, condensation, and ice buildup are more than just comfort issues — they can signal underlying problems that lead to higher energy bills, water damage, and long-term structural concerns if left unaddressed.

Winter window issues typically occur when freezing outdoor temperatures cause window materials to contract, opening small gaps in frames and seals. At the same time, warm, moist indoor air creates condensation on cold glass surfaces. When that moisture freezes, it can damage seals and worsen air and water infiltration.

"Windows are one of the most common sources of winter heat loss," said Vladimir Marchenko, President of Wolf River Construction. "Small gaps or failing seals can quickly turn into drafts, ice buildup, and moisture damage. The good news is that many of these problems are preventable — and when they're not, we have long-term solutions."

Common Winter Window Leak Issues

• Thermal Contraction and Expansion: Cold exterior air causes window frames and seals to shrink, creating gaps that allow cold drafts to enter the home.

• Condensation and Freezing: Warm, humid indoor air meeting cold glass can cause condensation that may freeze, especially on older or single-pane windows.

• Ice Damming and Seal Failure: Ice buildup within window gaps can force seals to fail, allowing air and moisture intrusion.

• Structural Stress: Extreme temperature differences between indoor and outdoor environments can cause window frames to warp or glass to crack.

Solutions to Prevent Winter Window Damage

Wolf River Construction recommends several effective strategies to protect windows during winter:

• Weatherstripping: Replacing or adding weatherstripping around window sashes and frames to seal gaps and stop drafts.

• Exterior Caulking: Applying high-quality, exterior-grade caulk between window frames and siding to block moisture and cold air.

• Insulating Film or Plastic Wrap: Installing shrink-wrap insulation kits to add an extra protective layer on older or drafty windows.

• Moisture Control: Using a dehumidifier to reduce indoor humidity and prevent condensation from forming and freezing on glass.

• Thermal Curtains: Hanging heavy, insulated curtains to reduce heat loss and limit cold air infiltration.

In cases where fog or moisture appears between panes of double-paned windows, the thermal seal has failed — and replacing the window unit is the only permanent solution.

Wolf River Construction provides expert inspections, repairs, and full window replacement services to help homeowners stay warm, efficient, and protected throughout winter. Serving Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota, the company offers both preventative solutions and emergency services when winter weather causes unexpected damage.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, call 763-402-8228 or visit wolfriver.construction.

About Wolf River Construction

Wolf River Construction, where local craftsmanship meets innovation through its partnership with Wolf River Electric, is a community-driven company focused on building, restoring, and improving homes and commercial spaces for the future. By combining modern construction expertise with renewable energy solutions, the company delivers projects that are built to last, energy efficient, and tailored to each customer’s vision. From window and roofing solutions to full restoration, custom builds, and solar integration, Wolf River Construction remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and long-term value.

###

