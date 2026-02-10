Encántame Resorts Hosts Hollywood Red Carpet Event

Hollywood celebrities walked the red carpet at Encantame Resorts Encantame Resorts held red carpet event under the stars

Celebrity-studded glamour night in Rocky Point featured Academy Award-nominated actors

Our guests experienced the perfect blend of luxury accommodations and a star-studded crowd that makes Encántame Resorts a truly special gem in Sonora.” — Keith Allen, Sales Director for Encántame Resorts

PUERTO PEÑASCO, SONORA, MEXICO, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encántame Resorts , the newest beachfront luxury resort in Rocky Point, Mexico, rolled out the red carpet for a Hollywood style event featuring fashion, food, and celebrities at its Playa Encanto location. The sold out event called, "Enchant Me: Where Paradise Meets Possible," brought together Academy Award-nominated actors and entertainment industry professionals on January 31 for a night of unforgettable memories under the Mexican sky.The sold-out event offered guests a chance to walk the red carpet in elegant gowns, sharp suits, and classic tuxedos to compete for $1,000 in cash prizes across three best dressed categories. Event host Phillip Penza, known professionally as "Mr. Nobody" and recognized as director and producer for independent films including "Scrutiny" and "Water 2: The Cleansing," greeted guests and celebrities to the elite party."Encántame Resorts represents luxury lifestyle at its finest, and our red carpet event gave our guests a chance to mingle under the full moon at Rocky Point’s social event of the year," said Keith Allen, Sales Director for Encántame Resorts. "This event captured the magic and sophistication that defines our beachfront community and our commitment to providing world-class entertainment experiences."Celebrities in attendance included Academy Award-nominated actor Eric Roberts whose decades of film include classics like "Runaway Train" and blockbusters like "The Dark Knight." Television star Lorenzo Lamas joined the festivities, known for his iconic roles in hit series "Falcon Crest" and "Renegade." Producer and actress Audrey Beth was also in attendance and recognized for her work in films "Fire and Rain," "Scrutiny" and "Operation Hope.""This celebration brought together Hollywood glamour with the natural beauty of the Sea of Cortez," said Allen. "Our guests experienced the perfect blend of luxury accommodations and a star-studded crowd that makes Encántame Resorts a truly special gem in Sonora."Additional celebrity guests included Terrell Matheny, Michael Ochotorena, Jordan Mejia Lopez, Timothy Goodwin and Eliza Roberts. The celebration highlighted Encantame Resort's position as Puerto Peñasco's premier destination for luxury experiences and exclusive entertainment.About Encántame Resorts:Encántame Resorts is a master-planned community on the pristine beaches of Playa Encanto, just a 15-minute drive east of downtown Puerto Peñasco. The site features luxury condominiums with unprecedented beachfront views; multiple pools, hot tubs, and water features; on-site entertainment, restaurants, and shopping. It is also home to Encántame Estates. Encántame Resorts is the sixth development from MG Developments in Puerto Peñasco and the tenth overall development from the company with a 30-year history of developing resorts throughout the world. More information about availability, pricing, and amenities can be found at https://encantametowers.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.