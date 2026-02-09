Doll Amir & Eley Welcomes Attorney Ryan H. Chan

Ryan Chan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that Ryan H. Chan has joined the firm, bringing significant experience in complex litigation and the defense of manufacturers, medical device and pharmaceutical companies and consumer product makers.“Ryan’s experience with nationally significant litigation and his ability to navigate complex, multi-forum disputes make him an excellent addition to our team,” said firm Managing Partner Hunter Eley . “He brings both technical depth and practical judgment that align perfectly with our client-focused approach.”Ryan has represented clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging businesses in high-stakes litigation matters across California and jurisdictions nationwide. His practice includes defending consumer class actions and other sophisticated disputes, where he is known for managing the intricacies of multijurisdictional litigation and developing efficient, results-driven strategies.Whether preparing cases for trial or pursuing early resolution through arbitration, mediation or negotiated settlement, Ryan is valued for his impactful motion practice and his skill in preparing witnesses for deposition. He has also coordinated litigation strategies in multiparty cases, delivering added efficiency and strategic clarity for clients facing complex legal challenges.In 2026, Ryan was recognized by Best Lawyers as one of its Ones to Watch, reflecting his growing national reputation and professional excellence. Prior to joining Doll Amir & Eley, Ryan practiced at two AmLaw 100 firms.Ryan earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Irvine, and his Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law.

