Spire.AI Unveils Knowra, a Domain-aware Context Intelligent Platform to Solve Complex Enterprise Objectives
Spire.AI Knowra delivers knowledge-graph-driven context intelligence, turning fragmented enterprise data, systems, and AI into decision-ready outcomes.
As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, many have deployed powerful models and AI agents across isolated workflows and applications. While these technologies demonstrate strong task-level performance, organizations are increasingly encountering a gap between AI capability and enterprise impact. Intelligence exists, but outcomes remain difficult to achieve due to fragmented systems, inconsistent context, and limited enterprise-wide coherence.
Knowra is built to address this challenge – it does not replace the enterprise stack; it makes it coherent. Knowra complements existing AI and data stacks by providing context and control. It’s not about how AI is built or run; it’s about how intelligence is governed, contextualized, and applied.
Built on Spire.AI’s SpiroBot® knowledge graph and a domain AI foundation evolved over 18 years in real enterprise environments, Knowra connects multi-structured data, organizational semantics, and business rules into a unified context fabric. This allows enterprises to reason across complexity, maintain governance and explainability, and apply intelligence with precision across end-to-end objectives rather than isolated tasks and automation.
“Knowra externalizes enterprise context, domain semantics, business rules, and operational interdependencies so intelligence can be contextualised and applied coherently across systems,” said Saurabh Jain, Founder and CEO of Spire.AI. “It provides the governing intelligence layer that ensures Contextual AI delivers enterprise outcomes, not isolated automation.”
Knowra represents a contextual solutioning and engineering approach rather than a data-driven AI-based automation. It is designed to be deployed in high-context enterprise environments where traditional analytics and agent-centric tools fall short of delivering decision-ready outcomes. By focusing on objectives instead of tools, Knowra enables enterprises to operationalize intelligence without fragmenting control or governance.
Spire.AI Knowra is now available for select cohort of visionary enterprises, across industries, for high-context engagements that are purpose-built to solve uniquely complex business objectives that demand domain-aware, contextual intelligence beyond general-purpose AI.
About Spire.AI
Spire.AI is a deep-tech Context Intelligence company and a global pioneer in domain-aware AI operating models for solving complex enterprise objectives. Built over 18 years, Spire.AI’s knowledge graph-driven platform embeds domain intelligence, enterprise semantics, and business context into how intelligence is contextualized and applied across large-scale organizations.
Spire.AI’s technology is engineered to translate fragmented enterprise data, systems, and AI capabilities into decision-ready outcomes, enabling enterprises to reason across complexity with governance, explainability, and control. The platform supports high-impact, mission-critical use cases across business functions including research, operations, supply chain, marketing, customer experience, and enterprise planning.
