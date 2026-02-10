Submit Release
Spire.AI Unveils Knowra, a Domain-aware Context Intelligent Platform to Solve Complex Enterprise Objectives

Spire.AI Knowra - A Context Intelligence Platform engineered for enterprise decisions that matter.

Spire.AI Knowra - A Context Intelligence Platform engineered for enterprise decisions that matter.

Spire.AI Knowra - A Context Intelligence Platform engineered for enterprise decisions that matter.

Spire.AI Knowra delivers knowledge-graph-driven context intelligence, turning fragmented enterprise data, systems, and AI into decision-ready outcomes.

Unlike agent platforms or AI models that emphasize implementation, Knowra establishes a context intelligence layer that governs how enterprise intelligence is structured, contextualized, and applied.”
— Saurabh Jain, Founder and CEO, Spire.AI
ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spire.AI, a pioneer in Context Intelligence, today announced Spire.AI Knowra, a next-generation domain-aware Contextual AI platform engineered to solve complex enterprise objectives by bridging the gap between enterprise data complexity and decision ready outcomes, within a governed and secure enterprise operating environment.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, many have deployed powerful models and AI agents across isolated workflows and applications. While these technologies demonstrate strong task-level performance, organizations are increasingly encountering a gap between AI capability and enterprise impact. Intelligence exists, but outcomes remain difficult to achieve due to fragmented systems, inconsistent context, and limited enterprise-wide coherence.

Knowra is built to address this challenge – it does not replace the enterprise stack; it makes it coherent. Knowra complements existing AI and data stacks by providing context and control. It’s not about how AI is built or run; it’s about how intelligence is governed, contextualized, and applied.

Built on Spire.AI’s SpiroBot® knowledge graph and a domain AI foundation evolved over 18 years in real enterprise environments, Knowra connects multi-structured data, organizational semantics, and business rules into a unified context fabric. This allows enterprises to reason across complexity, maintain governance and explainability, and apply intelligence with precision across end-to-end objectives rather than isolated tasks and automation.

“Knowra externalizes enterprise context, domain semantics, business rules, and operational interdependencies so intelligence can be contextualised and applied coherently across systems,” said Saurabh Jain, Founder and CEO of Spire.AI. “It provides the governing intelligence layer that ensures Contextual AI delivers enterprise outcomes, not isolated automation.”

Knowra represents a contextual solutioning and engineering approach rather than a data-driven AI-based automation. It is designed to be deployed in high-context enterprise environments where traditional analytics and agent-centric tools fall short of delivering decision-ready outcomes. By focusing on objectives instead of tools, Knowra enables enterprises to operationalize intelligence without fragmenting control or governance.

Spire.AI Knowra is now available for select cohort of visionary enterprises, across industries, for high-context engagements that are purpose-built to solve uniquely complex business objectives that demand domain-aware, contextual intelligence beyond general-purpose AI.

About Spire.AI

Spire.AI is a deep-tech Context Intelligence company and a global pioneer in domain-aware AI operating models for solving complex enterprise objectives. Built over 18 years, Spire.AI’s knowledge graph-driven platform embeds domain intelligence, enterprise semantics, and business context into how intelligence is contextualized and applied across large-scale organizations.

Spire.AI’s technology is engineered to translate fragmented enterprise data, systems, and AI capabilities into decision-ready outcomes, enabling enterprises to reason across complexity with governance, explainability, and control. The platform supports high-impact, mission-critical use cases across business functions including research, operations, supply chain, marketing, customer experience, and enterprise planning.

Saurabh Jain
Spire Innovations, Inc.
Spire.AI Knowra, a Domain-aware Context Intelligent Platform to Solve Complex Enterprise Objectives

