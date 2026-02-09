Christopher Dailey Wins 2025 Second Chance Scholarship From H&P Law

Christopher Dailey, 2025 Second Chance Scholarship Winner

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The scholarship selection committee with H&P Law applauds University of Notre Dame student Christopher Dailey for winning the 2025 "A Second Chance: How My Accident Changed My Goals for the Future” Scholarship. Dailey will receive $2,500 to dedicate toward his Film and Television major.Dailey’s story of perseverance and community care stood out to the team with H&P Law. While on a mission trip in South Carolina, Dailey and his fellow youth group members suffered a life-changing accident with an 18-wheeler. While all of the youth group members survived, Dailey endured a neck injury, a head injury, and PTSD.Today, getting behind the wheel of a car is a fight that Dailey is determined to win. In his scholarship video, he emphasizes that it’s okay to be scared, particularly after traumatic accidents, but that “struggle builds character and shapes your future.”While Dailey’s accident changed the immediate trajectory of his life, he’s steadfastly stuck to his long-term goals. As early as 2019, he committed himself to a career in sports entertainment by founding The Sports Court (TSC). Since then, he’s helped interview over 330 professional athletes, including Shaquille O’Neal and Saquon Barkley.In between classes at Notre Dame, he works as an anchor for Notre Dame television, a beat writer for the student newspaper, a student radio announcer, and a broadcaster for ESPN+ sporting events.Dailey’s committed to more than the sporting world, though. He’s particularly passionate about using his connections to fight back against childhood cancer. Collaborations with the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, FINS, and his self-made futsal league have helped him donate over $20,000 to St. Jude.H&P Law is thrilled to support the academic journey of a young man so committed to improving the lives of people around him, even in the face of his own life-changing accident. The team hopes that the financial support from the "A Second Chance: How My Accident Changed My Goals for the Future” Scholarship will help Dailey continue to chase his dreams.About H&P LawH&P Law offers courtroom-proven, client-praised legal services to California, Nevada, and Arizona clients in need of support. Marjorie Hauf and Matthew Pfau lead a team of tried-and-tested professionals who want to help personal injury accident survivors get back on their feet again.This team has won several million dollars on its clients’ behalf. With several decades of experience, the combined forces of Hauf, Pfau, and co. can help locals address a range of concerns, from bad-faith insurance assessments to medical malpractice and even estate planning concerns.Interested parties can get in touch with the H&P Law team today to book a FREE personal injury case evaluation. The team looks forward to helping wronged parties get back on their feet again.

