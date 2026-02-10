LEBEC Unveils LEBEC Capital Partners, a Global Multi-Strategy Investment Manager

Addresses a $5T market gap with diversified fund portfolios advancing decarbonization and resilience while pursuing competitive, risk-adjusted returns

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEBEC announces the launch of LEBEC Capital Partners , a multi-strategy investment manager that constructs and invests in diversified, private market fund portfolios for select clients designed to pursue risk-adjusted returns and scale innovations for a resilient economy and planet.“The world doesn’t have decades to decarbonize. Economies focused on future-proofing their risks and growth potential are already investing in the clean transition at an unprecedented scale. Decarbonization will require one of the biggest infrastructure buildouts in human history—a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity spanning energy, water, agriculture, transportation and health. Every day, new AI infrastructure increases energy and water demand, accelerating the need for a speedy clean energy transition. At LEBEC Capital Partners, we’re building portfolios designed to pursue competitive, risk-adjusted returns across world-class innovations and solutions, supporting a resilient economy and planet,” said Alix Lebec, founder and CEO of LEBEC and LEBEC Capital Partners.While investors want more exposure to these opportunities, most are barely scratching the surface through traditional investment management portfolios. Many of the specialized private market funds driving decarbonization, resilience, and economic mobility worldwide are seen as “too niche” by traditional financial advisors, who lack expertise on the systemic drivers and solutions to climate and economic inequality. Thus, capital remains fragmented, risk is poorly diversified, and proven innovations struggle to scale.“Unlike 20 years ago, the market is no longer lacking quality private market fund managers addressing systemic risks and opportunities across alternative asset classes. Historically, investment in these areas has been fragmented, resulting in overconcentrated risk. The opportunity lies in constructing portfolios of managers that together address this fragmentation and can weather volatile interest rates, geopolitical and natural environments and pursue competitive, risk-adjusted returns,” said Julia Wilkinson, managing partner & CIO of LEBEC Capital Partners. “We launched LEBEC Capital Partners to help investors move from intention to execution by building institutional-quality private market portfolios that recognize decarbonization and resilience as fundamental drivers of long-term economic value across portfolios, not niche themes concentrated in one asset class.”LEBEC Capital Partners constructs and invests in diversified private market portfolios that include specialized third-party funds across asset classes, geographies and sectors. This portfolio-level approach is designed to mitigate risk, pursue competitive return, and scale entire ecosystems of solutions, rather than reliance on individual investments or single themes. As LEBEC Capital Partners’ portfolios grow over time, they expect to develop and invest in larger fund-of-funds products, subject to regulatory approvals and client mandates.LEBEC Capital Partners builds on the team’s experience across asset and wealth management and social entrepreneurship, including roles that mobilized $260M+ in capital and co-built the global asset manager WaterEquity to invest in water and sanitation solutions, with impact and institutional backing from foundation endowments and corporates including Starbucks, Xylem and Ecolab, and managing $1.5B at Goldman Sachs. LEBEC has already constructed diversified strategies for Fortune 500 companies and mission-aligned asset owners and has access to a network of more than 50 vetted private market fund managers globally.The platform integrates institutional-grade portfolio construction, rigorous investment and impact discipline and innovative finance expertise. LEBEC Capital Partners will invest across venture capital, growth equity, private credit and real assets, with a disciplined approach that treats decarbonization and resilience as core economic and investment risks. The firm is in the process of registering as a U.S. Registered Investment Adviser (RIA).Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment advisory services. Any investment strategies described herein involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. LEBEC Capital Partners is in the process of registering as a U.S. Registered Investment Adviser in applicable jurisdictions. Investment strategies will be implemented subject to applicable regulatory approvals, client mandates and risk parameters.###About LEBECLEBEC is a global platform using innovative finance and technology to secure $5B in assets under management for a resilient planet. With 20+ years of expertise across asset and wealth management, philanthropy and social entrepreneurship, LEBEC is mainstreaming innovative finance through its three pillars: a) strategic advisory b) investment management, and c) narrative change. LEBEC guides asset owners (funders and investors) and social entrepreneurs on innovative finance strategies, value propositions, and financial models. Through its investment manager (LEBEC Capital Partners), it constructs and invests in diversified private market fund portfolios scaling solutions and targeting outperformance. The LEBEC team has an outstanding track record in maximizing impact while mitigating risk and leading narrative change. LEBEC supports a world-class ecosystem of businesses and organizations including Reckitt, The Miami Foundation, ClimateWorks Foundation, the Elevate Prize Foundation, Olivela, Water.org, Acumen, and The CLEO Institute, with strategic partners including the Jose Andres Group.

