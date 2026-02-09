ANZZI Highlights Frameless Goes Mainstream as Glass Shower Door Demand Rises in Modern Baths

ANZZI outlines why frameless glass shower doors are becoming a standard choice as homeowners favor larger, wellness-focused showers and cleaner bath design.

Frameless showers are being chosen because they support light, access, and daily usability. Our goal is to offer door options that fit real layouts, routines, and long-term care needs.” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frameless is no longer a niche “luxury only” choice in bath design. Increasingly, it is specified as the default look for homeowners and professionals who want light, openness, and a cleaner visual profile—without sacrificing practical performance. ANZZI , a manufacturer of kitchen and bath fixtures and shower products, today released a 2026 trend briefing on the “frameless goes mainstream” shift and what it means for glass shower door selection in contemporary remodels and new builds.ANZZI’s glass shower door assortment is available online through the company’s Shower Doors collection page: https://anzzi.com/collections/anzzi-shower-doors The company’s outlook is based on current industry research and product-category signals indicating that showers are becoming larger, more spa-oriented, and more performance-driven. In the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA | KBIS) announcement of its 2026 Bath Trends Report, 72% of surveyed industry respondents expect the overall bath footprint to increase to accommodate wellness-centered spaces and universal design considerations, and 55% say a larger shower is more important than having a bathtub. The same NKBA release also frames the modern primary bath as a more personalized space shaped by daily routines and long-term livability.Frameless is rising because the shower is changingAs showers expand in size and importance, the enclosure is under new scrutiny. Designers and homeowners are treating the glass shower door as an architectural element—one that can frame tilework, help manage sightlines, and support safety and maintenance expectations over years of daily use. Frameless designs, with fewer metal sightlines and simpler silhouettes, are being chosen to keep bathrooms bright and visually calm—especially when paired with large-format surfaces, subdued neutrals, and brushed or matte hardware finishes.Industry trend data points in the same direction: a preference for calmer palettes, timeless styling, and finishes that read modern while holding up to daily use. NKBA | KBIS reports that 96% of survey respondents identified neutrals as the most popular bath colors, and 70% named transitional/timeless as a popular style for the next three years, with contemporary/modern/minimalism also ranking highly. In finishes, NKBA notes that matte (54%), brushed (51%), and satin (46%) outpaced polished (39%) for faucets—an indicator of broader preference for lower-glare, more forgiving surfaces across the bath.What “frameless goes mainstream” means in a glass shower door purchaseANZZI’s 2026 trend briefing highlights five practical considerations that are showing up most often as frameless glass shower door designs become more common across a wider range of budgets and bath sizes:1. Configuration is as important as style. Frameless does not refer to a single door type. Homeowners are evaluating sliding glass shower doors for space efficiency, hinged doors for wide entry access, and fixed shower screens for a more open, wet-room influenced look. In compact bathrooms, sliding systems can reduce swing-clearance constraints while maintaining a modern profile.2. Glass choices are expanding beyond “clear.” Clear tempered glass remains popular for its openness, but textured options—including fluted glass—are increasingly considered for privacy-focused layouts, especially in shared households. The goal is to soften lines of sight without sacrificing light.3. Coatings and upkeep are moving into the headline features. The latest bath preferences emphasize durability and practicality. Water-repellent glass protection is often discussed alongside hardware finish selection, as real-world performance (spots, film buildup, and daily wipe-down requirements) affects long-term satisfaction with a glass shower door.4. Quiet movement and “soft close” expectations are rising. As showers take on a more spa-like role, the tactile experience matters. Dampened closure, stable rollers, and smooth track movement are being prioritized for both comfort and perceived quality, particularly in sliding formats.5. Universal design is shaping what “premium” looks like. NKBA’s 2026 reporting frames accessibility as a growing priority with an emphasis on aesthetics. Wider openings, barrier-conscious layouts, and thoughtful placement of benches or support hardware are being integrated into bathrooms that are designed to feel modern, not clinical. Frameless and minimal-profile glass can complement these layouts by reducing visual clutter while keeping lines of travel clear.What to watch as more homeowners choose framelessAs frameless becomes a more common request, ANZZI’s trend briefing emphasizes that “mainstream” should not mean “one-size-fits-all.” The enclosure’s performance depends on matching the door type to room constraints, the shower base or threshold, and the household's day-to-day habits. In practice, the evaluation often comes down to a few repeat questions:- Door motion and clearances: Sliding doors can reduce swing-clearance conflicts in tight primary baths and guest baths, while hinged doors may support wider entry access in more generous layouts. Fixed glass screens can create an airy look but may require careful placement of the showerhead and drain to manage spray and reduce water on adjacent floors.- Glass strength and long-term clarity: Tempered safety glass is a common baseline for modern shower doors. Beyond safety, homeowners increasingly ask how glass treatments perform over time, particularly in hard-water areas where spotting and mineral film can drive cleaning time and product selection.- Finish durability and visual coordination: In bathrooms designed around neutral tiles, wood tones, and layered lighting, the hardware finish is often treated as a key “connector” between fixtures. Brushed and matte finishes can reduce fingerprint visibility and pair more easily with mixed-metal strategies popular in current bath styling.- Installation flexibility: Remodel realities—plumb variations, wall conditions, and opening measurements—can influence which door systems are most appropriate. Product listings that highlight reversible installation can be helpful during planning, particularly when the best entry direction becomes clear late in the layout process.How ANZZI is aligning its shower door assortment to the mainstream frameless shiftWithin ANZZI’s shower door collection, current options include frameless and framed sliding designs, fixed shower screens, and a range of hardware finishes, including matte black and brushed gold. Select models feature tempered glass, protective glass treatments marketed as Tsunami Guard, and soft-close systems for sliding configurations. Several listings also emphasize reversible installation to support right- or left-hand opening preferences, which can simplify planning for remodel constraints.ANZZI noted that the broader shift toward wellness-oriented showers is also influencing shoppers' expectations for the overall experience. NKBA’s 2026 report describes a market in which the primary bath is treated less as a utility room and more as a personal space tied to routines, comfort, and long-term usability. As the shower becomes the centerpiece, details like quiet movement, stable handling, and maintainable glass can matter as much as the visual “invisibility” that makes a frameless glass shower door feel so contemporary.About ANZZIANZZI™ offers a range of kitchen and bath products, including faucets, shower systems, bathtubs, and shower doors. The brand positions its product design around craftsmanship, durable materials, and a variety of styles, shapes, and finishes intended to support different home aesthetics and functional needs.

