Evolution Analytics Named 'Best in AI and Advanced Analytics' by CIO Bulletin

Evolution Analytics Named Best in AI and Advanced Analytics

Distinction honors one of five firms named by CIO Bulletin in its February 2026 edition.

Real impact comes from alignment — aligning AI initiatives to business goals, building on trustworthy data, and designing systems that can be governed, measured, and scaled.” — John Harmann, Principal, Evolution Analytics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Analytics, a leading data, analytics, and AI consulting firm, has been recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of five firms named Best in AI and Advanced Analytics in the publication’s February 2026 edition.The recognition highlights Evolution Analytics’ ability to help organizations move beyond experimentation and build enterprise-grade AI systems that deliver measurable business outcomes.CIO Bulletin profiled Evolution Analytics for its ability to help organizations close the gap between data volume and business value through a disciplined, business-first approach to AI. The publication’s feature article details how the firm aligns strategy, data foundations, and architecture to operationalize AI at scale.Evolution Analytics partners with organizations across healthcare, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, logistics, higher education, and private equity to modernize data environments, accelerate decision-making, and enable AI-driven automation. Across more than 120 client engagements, the firm has delivered tangible impact including revenue growth, operational efficiency, risk reduction, and faster time to value.“We’ve never believed that AI is transformative on its own,” said John Harmann, Principal at Evolution Analytics. “Real impact comes from alignment — aligning AI initiatives to business goals, building on trustworthy data, and designing systems that can be governed, measured, and scaled. This recognition reflects the work our team does every day to help organizations turn data into action.”A central component of Evolution Analytics’ approach is its strategic focus on the Snowflake platform as the foundation for modern data, analytics, and AI ecosystems. By centering architecture on governed, high-quality data and integrating advanced analytics and machine learning within a unified environment, the firm enables organizations to move confidently from insight to execution.CIO Bulletin noted that Evolution Analytics stands out in a crowded market by delivering AI solutions that work inside the operational core of the business — not just in proofs of concept or pilot environments. The firm’s outcome-driven methodology has consistently resulted in high client retention, on-time and on-budget delivery, and strong returns on analytics and AI investments.“Executives aren’t looking for dashboards or experimental models,” Harmann added. “They’re looking for revenue lift, efficiency, reduced risk, and better decisions. Our role is to design the data and AI systems that make those outcomes repeatable and durable.”The February 2026 recognition follows a series of recent industry honors for Evolution Analytics, reflecting the firm’s growing reputation as a trusted partner for enterprise AI and advanced analytics initiatives.About Evolution AnalyticsEvolution Analytics is a data, analytics, and AI consulting company that helps organizations plan, build, and implement enterprise-grade analytics and AI systems aligned to measurable business outcomes. The firm specializes in modern data architectures, advanced analytics, AI/ML engineering, and decision automation, with deep expertise across healthcare, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, logistics, higher education, and private equity. The company maintains offices in Chicago, Durham, and Boston, serving clients across North America. For more information, visit www.evolutionanalytics.com

