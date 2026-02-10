Biocontrol Industry Analysis: Market Competition and Future Opportunities

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biocontrol market is rapidly emerging as a vital segment within sustainable agriculture and pest management. Driven by environmental concerns and evolving farming practices, this market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and the main factors influencing this dynamic industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Biocontrol Market

The biocontrol market has witnessed impressive growth recently, expanding from $8.12 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $9.47 billion in 2026. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The market’s expansion over the past years is largely due to stricter regulations against chemical pesticides, growing awareness about sustainable agriculture, increased resistance of pests to synthetic pesticides, the rise in organic farming land, and the availability of biologically derived pest control methods.

Looking ahead, the biocontrol market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $17.27 billion by 2030 with a slightly moderated CAGR of 16.2%. This future growth can be attributed to the broader adoption of sustainable farming techniques, increased use of biological crop protection products, rising investments in agricultural biotech, growing demand for environmentally friendly pest management, and the incorporation of biocontrol solutions into precision agriculture technologies. Key trends shaping the forecast period include a growing preference for integrated pest management, expanded use of microbial and botanical control agents, demand for residue-free crop protection, specialization in crop-specific biocontrol products, and a heightened emphasis on soil health and biodiversity preservation.

Understanding Biocontrol and Its Role in Agriculture

Biocontrol involves using living organisms or their derivatives to manage pests and diseases that negatively affect crops and livestock. This approach aims to reduce damage caused by pests while minimizing reliance on synthetic chemicals, which can harm beneficial species and the surrounding environment. By harnessing natural enemies of pests or bio-based agents, biocontrol offers a sustainable alternative to conventional chemical pesticides.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Global Biocontrol Industry

One of the most significant drivers of the biocontrol market is the increasing frequency and severity of pest infestations. Pest outbreaks refer to the rapid multiplication and spread of harmful organisms that threaten agricultural productivity and livestock health. Factors such as intensive farming methods, urban expansion, climate change, ineffective pest control strategies, and rapid land-use changes contribute to the rise in pest problems. Biocontrol products respond to these challenges by offering more sustainable pest population management options.

For example, in April 2024, the UK-based Direct Line Group reported a noticeable increase in residential pest-related service calls in 2023. There was a 23% growth in bedbug-related visits reported by councils, rising from 11,819 in 2022 to 14,587 in 2023. Calls for cockroach infestations also grew by 3%, from 8,455 to 8,706 visits compared to the previous year. These rising pest incidences underscore the urgent need for effective and eco-friendly pest management solutions, driving demand for biocontrol products.

North America’s Leading Position in the Biocontrol Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global biocontrol market. The market analysis spans multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and regional differences in market growth and adoption.

