Khalifa International Foundation for Humanitarian Work Launches Its Operations, Advancing Development and Human Dignity

Khalifa International Foundation for Humanitarian Work (KIF)

BENGHAZI, BENGHAZI, LIBYA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Khalifa International Foundation for Humanitarian Work (KIF) has officially launched its operations in Libya and neighbouring countries, marking the commencement of humanitarian interventions grounded in universal human values and the belief that every individual deserves a safe and dignified life.Established under the esteemed patronage of Lieutenant General Saddam Haftar, Deputy General Commander of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, who serves as its honorary president, KIF is a Libyan non-governmental organisation headquartered in Benghazi. Its operations extend across Libya and neighbouring countries, guided by a vision to support the most vulnerable.The Foundation’s establishment marks a remarkable achievement, complementing reconstruction and development efforts spearheaded by LT Gen. Saddam Khalifa Haftar, to ensure the inclusion of those who are left behind in the nation-building process and transform stability into tangible opportunities for empowering each and every citizen.KIF’s humanitarian approach follows a practical and human-centric pathway that begins with securing survival and safety essentials for families, such as access to clean water, nutritious food, essential healthcare and critical services to ensure stability in daily life. In the next phase, the Foundation shifts its focus to strengthening social bonds through community initiatives and youth engagement activities, fostering a sense of belonging.As stability spreads, KIF empowers individuals to rebuild their capabilities, enhance self-confidence and create sustainable sources of income by offering vocational training and financial support for microbusinesses. Through this approach, the Foundation seeks to achieve lasting impact, while enabling the most vulnerable to become self-reliant, provide for their families with dignity and make positive contributions to their communities.Mohemed Elmagbri, the CEO of the Khalifa International Foundation for Humanitarian Work, said: “KIF has developed a ‘Vulnerability Assessment Index,’ based on a comprehensive criteria, including household income levels, access to essential resources like drinking water and food, as well as health and social conditions. The index gives priority to extremely vulnerable groups like widows, ensuring that aid reaches those who need it the most. We are also working on determining the extreme poverty line in Libya, which will be the first of its kind to be published. This methodology represents a practical and well-considered step towards addressing the root causes of vulnerability, empowering individuals to move from dependency to resilience and self-reliance.”The Launch Event marks the Foundation’s readiness to operate fully and effectively, while opening the door to collaboration with partners who share a commitment to principled, human-centric humanitarian action. It offers an opportunity to share KIF’s vision, affirm its operational preparedness and build meaningful partnerships that amplify the collective impact of humanitarian work. During the event, the Khalifa International Foundation announced the results of the first published study to determine the extreme poverty line in Libya, which comes within the framework of KIF's evidence-based interventions.KIF also actively engages with local and international organisations, humanitarian and development professionals, as well as strategic partners, to bridge the gap between immediate relief and long-term resilience. Through cooperation and shared responsibility, the Foundation aims to contribute to nurturing a safer and more stable future for communities in Libya and the wider region.Through its work in water security and infrastructure, healthcare access and system strengthening, essential needs and shelter resilience, as well as livelihood transformation, the Khalifa International Foundation for Humanitarian Work reaffirms its commitment to sustainable humanitarian action, while underscoring its steadfast dedication to preserving humanity, dignity and sustainable developmental impact - turning relief into recovery and recovery into lasting opportunity.For more information on the Foundation, please visit: https://khalifaif.org/

