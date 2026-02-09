Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces OmniDetect Test Station for Reliable Leak Detection

The OmniDetect is a standalone test station for precise leak testing with tracer gases. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions

Pfeiffer presents the new OmniDetect standalone test station – a fully automatic, configurable solution for precise leak testing with tracer gases.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed for use in semiconductor manufacturing, industrial applications, and R&D environments, OmniDetect delivers high performance, short cycle times, and precise results – all in a compact, tailor-made system.

OmniDetect achieves low detection limits up to 1 · 10-8 mbar · l/s and ensures a fully automated measurement process for accurate and repeatable leak test results. A dedicated control cabinet with an integrated touch display enables intuitive operation, allowing users to start the fully automated measurement process or access the vacuum scheme for individual control of the system.

Modular system for various leak test requirements
The OmniDetect is equipped with a minimum of three vacuum pumps: two dedicated to evacuating the vacuum chamber and the test object, and one that serves as the backing pump for the integrated leak detector.
Customers can choose between two vacuum technologies depending on their process requirements. Energy-efficient dry scroll vacuum pumps provide clean vacuum generation and quiet operation, while robust oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pumps deliver high pumping speeds and reliable performance.

The system is modular, can be upgraded and equipped with additional vacuum pumps if necessary – helping customers meet cycle time requirements, achieve faster chamber evacuation, or speed up measurements. This modular design supports precise configuration for specific leak testing tasks, ensuring highly accurate and reproducible measurement results, from automotive parts and heat exchangers to sensors or electrical motors.

Compact design enables seamless integration
Two chamber sizes (DN 300 and DN 500) are available, allowing users to test various objects of different sizes.

Thanks to its small footprint, the OmniDetect can be easily integrated into existing production lines. Dedicated slots at the bottom of the unit can be used for transportation via forklifts. All system components, such as the vacuum pumps, are accessible either from the front or the back of the unit, making maintenance easy. With its flexibility, the OmniDetect combines precise measurement results with the ability to adapt to various leak testing requirements.

