Karina Lumiere DREAMSCAPES UNVEILED

Dreamscapes Unveiled, an exhibition by abstract artist Karina Lumiere February 2026 Karina Lumiere

OT Gallery in Harlem presents Dreamscapes Unveiled by abstract artist Karina Lumiere, back by demand after initial U.S. presentation, February 1—28, 2026

These paintings represent a journey into the uncharted territories of the mind. It’s a reflection on how our dreams, both waking and sleeping, shape our reality.” — Karina Lumiere

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OT Gallery in Harlem presents Dreamscapes Unveiled, an exhibition by abstract artist Karina Lumiere , now back on view February 1—28, 2026, following strong interest after its initial U.S. presentation at Fridman Gallery last October. The return of the exhibition reflects continued demand to engage more deeply with this vivid and meditative body of work.Shaped by intuition, sustained inner focus, and a contemplative working process, Dreamscapes Unveiled brings together paintings that translate internal states into dynamic visual form. Rather than illustrating dreams, Lumiere’s work reflects their rhythm and psychological depth, allowing meaning to unfold through layering, repetition, and contrast. Through a considered use of color, texture, and light, she creates a sustained dialogue between inner experience and outward form.Lumiere’s work has roots in abstract expressionism while retaining a distinct and contemporary perspective. On the series, the artist states, “These paintings represent a journey into the uncharted territories of the mind. It’s a reflection on how our dreams, both waking and sleeping, shape our reality.” While grounded in a contemplative process, the works are visually bright and energetically charged. Each canvas develops through accumulation and revision, preserving traces of time and process within the surface. A feminine intelligence informs the structure of the work, expressed through responsiveness, fluidity, and return rather than control or fixed resolution. The paintings invite a focused perceptual experience where abstraction becomes a space for reflection, awareness, and personal recognition.Artist’s U.S. debut was developed under the direction of renowned curator and gallerist Inessa Bolt, who serves as her representative and creative mentor. With decades of global experience, Bolt is known for cultivating artists with distinct conceptual depth. " Karina Lumiere navigates her queendom of abstract depictions with natural grace and fluidity. She translates her inner landscape into densely textured and vivid forms depicting transcendence and transformation” states Bolt.Presented now in Harlem, Dreamscapes Unveiled enters a cultural landscape with a deep legacy and a growing contemporary art presence. Long recognized as a center of artistic production, intellectual exchange, and community-driven creativity, Harlem continues to expand its role as a vital platform for contemporary art. The exhibition at the OT Gallery contributes to this momentum, reinforcing uptown New York as an active and influential site for cultural dialogue and creative exchange.ARTIST BIOKarina Lumiere has exhibited across Israel, Spain, Austria, and Italy, refining her distinctive voice. Since 2021, she has shown work in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including a solo exhibition at the Museum of National Art of Georgia in March 2025. Born in 1984 in Ukraine and now based in Tel Aviv, she continues to gain international recognition.ExhibitionsArt Fair Barcelona, SpainArt Fair MonacoJewish Museum, Turin, ItalyArt Fair Munich, GermanyArt Bodensee Dornbirn, AustriaFresh Paint, Israel, 2023 & 2024Solo Exhibit at Corridor Gallery, Tel Aviv, Israel 2024Georgian Museum of Fine Arts, Tbilisi Georgia 2025Fridman Gallery, NYC 2025Web: www.karinalumiere.com Instagram: karinalumiere.artEXHIBITION DETAILSTitle: The Dreamscape UnveiledArtist: Karina LumiereDates: February 1—28, 2026Location: OT Gallery 2277 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10035 https://www.otgallery.com/ Media Preview & Private Vernissage: by appointmentsOpening Reception & Artist Talk: February 11th | 6-8 PMAlina Bairamova, the artist’s representative in the United States, states the significance of the exhibition’s return to New York, “Bringing Dreamscapes Unveiled back on view in Harlem to OT Gallery feels especially meaningful. This body of work invites time, attention, and presence, and Harlem’s cultural depth and evolving contemporary art scene create a strong context for an open, thoughtful dialogue with Karina’s paintings.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.