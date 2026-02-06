Call for Good Practices on Knowledge & Skills for World Heritage

The ‘World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for the Asia and the Pacific’ (WHITR-AP, China) has opened its 2026 Call for Good Practices under the project ‘World Heritage Contribution to Sustainable Development Goals’ (2023–2028).

Launched in 2023, the project aims to support the implementation of ‘UNESCO’s Policy Document on Integrating a Sustainable Development Perspective into the Processes of the World Heritage Convention’ (2015), while contributing to the ‘Regional Framework Action Plan for Asia and the Pacific 2023-2030’ derived from the Third Cycle of Periodic Reporting.

The 2026 Call focuses on the thematic dimension ‘Knowledge & Skills’, providing a framework for assessing how heritage contributes to the development of knowledge, skills, traditional knowledge systems and cultural diversity.

Particular attention is given to the integration of tangible and intangible heritage, in line with UNESCO’s initiative on ‘Promoting Tangible-Intangible Synergies at UNESCO Designated Sites in Asia and the Pacific’. By fostering integrated knowledge systems that link built heritage, cultural landscapes and living practices, the call seeks to strengthen holistic heritage conservation, education and capacity-building approaches.

The World Heritage Centre encourages heritage practitioners and institutions across the Asia Pacific region to submit good practices demonstrating how heritage can serve as a driver for sustainable development through education and training initiatives, policy tools and local capacity-building activities.

Submissions will be accepted until 31 March 2026. More details available here: Link