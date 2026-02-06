Press Releases

02/06/2026

Attorney General Tong Responds to Concierge Apartments

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today responded to representatives for Concierge Apartments , blasting the tone-deaf and callous response from the private equity backed multi-billion-dollar real estate firm to critically deteriorating conditions at the Rocky Hill complex.

The Office of the Attorney General is exploring all legal options and expects to take additional action in the coming days.

Concierge has been the subject of multiple code enforcement actions and tenant complaints over the years, including loss of hot water, and failure to keep the property cleaned, plowed and accessible. According to tenants, lights, appliances and elevators are routinely out of order, and work orders ignored, among other complaints. Freezing temperatures have now caused pipes across the complex to freeze and burst, resulting in loss of hot water and extensive damage to buildings and personal property. The Town of Rocky Hill has been forced to issue evacuation orders as the town has determined parts of the complex to be unsafe for occupancy.

Tenants have received callous and unhelpful responses to pleas for assistance with property damage and alternative housing.

Attorney General Tong, State Rep. Kerry Wood and State Sen. Matthew Lesser first wrote attorneys for Concierge on Wednesday, demanding that the company provide written responses to: (1) how the company would pay for lodging and prorate rent and utilities for all tenants who have been unable to consistently access hot water or other essential services; (2) a detailed plan for reimbursing tenants for loss of personal property; (3) a detailed plan for making both immediate emergency repairs and ensuring long term maintenance of the apartment complex; and (4) a written policy permitting residents who wish to seek other long-term housing to terminate their leases without penalty.

On Thursday, local counsel for Concierge responded.

Attorney General Tong today released a new letter to Concierge, calling out the company’s callous and indifferent response.

“Your response is worse than tone deaf, it is callous. In this extreme cold – projected to be -2 and -3 degrees, respectively tomorrow and Sunday – your response could at best be characterized as indifferent,” the letter states. “Whether your client spent $22 million in the past or expect to spend $2 million now proves only one thing — Concierge Apartments has clearly not done enough to keep these residents safe and honor the legal and ethical obligations to them and their families. No doubt Concierge has put a price on their safety and whatever that price is decided to be is wholly inadequate.”

Today’s letter reiterates a demand for significant rental credits, reimbursements for out-of-pocket costs, and the option for tenants to void leases should they choose to do so.

“It is unconscionable to demand that tenants, who are mostly working people now struggling to put a roof over their heads during the coldest stretch in recent memory, honor their contractual obligations to a Los Angeles-based real estate empire that boasts $15 billion in real estate assets under management in 23 states. This is particularly appalling when Concierge itself may be shirking their legal and contractual obligations. I am hard pressed to believe that a Connecticut court would see it any other way – and I anticipate that a Connecticut court would strongly consider these contracts to be voidable. This catastrophe has made Concierge, and its shadowy web of ownership interests, the posterchild for everything that is wrong with private equity owning a stake in basic goods and services,” the letter states.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov