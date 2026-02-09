Mann Eye Institute Study Demonstrates Exceptional Visual Outcomes with Next-Generation TECNIS Odyssey Lens

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mann Eye Institute, a leading eye care provider serving Houston and Austin for over four decades, has published groundbreaking research on visual outcomes following bilateral implantation of the TECNIS Odyssey intraocular lens (IOL). The study, published in Clinical Ophthalmology, demonstrates exceptional visual performance across all distances and high patient satisfaction rates.

The research, led by Dr. Alexander G. Hacopian of Mann Eye Institute, evaluated 40 patients three months after successful bilateral cataract surgery with the TECNIS Odyssey IOL, a next-generation presbyopia-correcting lens that combines multifocal and extended depth of focus (EDOF) technologies.

The study revealed outstanding visual acuity results under both normal lighting (photopic) and low-light (mesopic) conditions:

• 100% of patients achieved 20/25 vision or better at distance

• 85% achieved 20/25 or better at intermediate range (computer distance)

• 78% achieved 20/25 or better at near distance (reading)

• 92% achieved 20/25 or better at extreme near distance (smartphone viewing)

"These results confirm what we've been seeing in our practice, that the TECNIS Odyssey IOL delivers on its promise of providing clear vision at all distances," said Phillip B. Brunson, co-author of the study. "Our patients are experiencing visual freedom they haven't had in years."

Patient-reported outcomes were equally impressive:

• 100% of patients reported being satisfied with their vision

• 85% rated their overall vision as "Excellent" or "Very Good"

• 80% reported needing glasses "Not at all" or only "A little of the time"

While some patients experienced common visual phenomena such as halos (32%) and nighttime glare (30%), very few reported being extremely bothered by these effects, with satisfaction remaining universally high. The TECNIS Odyssey IOL represents a significant advancement in presbyopia-correcting technology.

By combining the benefits of multifocal and EDOF designs, the lens provides:

• Clear vision from distance to extreme near (33 cm for smartphone use)

• Smooth visual transitions between focal distances

• Proprietary chromatic aberration correction for more natural vision

• Reduced instances of halos and glare compared to traditional multifocal lenses

"What sets the Odyssey apart is its ability to deliver continuous, clear vision across all the distances that matter in daily life, from driving and watching TV to using a computer and reading on a smartphone," explained Dr. Hacopian. "This addresses the visual needs of today's active cataract surgery patients."

This research continues Mann Eye Institute's tradition of adopting cutting-edge technology while maintaining its founding commitment to superior patient care. Since Dr. Mike Mann began performing cataract surgery in the 1970s, the practice has grown to include 14 board-certified surgeons and 32 doctors across multiple locations in Houston and Austin.

"At Mann Eye Institute, we've always believed that proven results should be celebrated, but our main goal is ensuring every person walks away with the confidence and clear vision to See Life Better," said Dr. Hacopian. "This study confirms we're delivering on that promise with the latest lens technology available."

For more information about advanced cataract surgery options at Mann Eye Institute, visit www.manneye.com or contact one of their convenient locations across Texas today.

