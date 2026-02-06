West Springs Paint and Design Opens in Southwest Calgary

Family-owned Benjamin Moore retailer brings expert paint advice and grand opening savings to West Springs

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Springs Paint and Design has officially opened its doors at 930 85 St SW in Calgary’s West Springs neighbourhood. The family-run store held its grand opening on Monday, February 2, offering residents a local alternative to big-box paint retailers.

As an independent Benjamin Moore dealer, West Springs Paint and Design carries a full range of premium paints, stains, and supplies. The store also offers Hunter Douglas and Graber window blinds, along with in-house colour consultation services.

To mark the opening, the store is running promotions on select painting essentials through the end of February. Savings include paint rollers starting at $2.99, caulking guns at $2.49, and professional-grade brushes from $3.99. A 10-item limit applies per customer.

The store aims to provide the hands-on guidance and product knowledge that can be hard to find at larger chains. Staff are trained to help customers match paints to projects, choose the right finishes, and troubleshoot common painting challenges.

West Springs Paint and Design is located at 930 85 St SW, Unit 3120, Calgary, AB T3H 5L1. For store hours and more information, visit westspringspaintanddesign.com or call (587) 358-1399.

About West Springs Paint and Design

West Springs Paint and Design is a family-owned Benjamin Moore retailer serving southwest Calgary. The store offers premium paints, wood stains, painting supplies, and window treatments, backed by knowledgeable staff and personalized service.

