Nature’s Touch Landscaping Expands Crew

O’FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature’s Touch Landscaping announced that it has expanded its landscaping crew and is preparing to take on new residential projects throughout O’Fallon, Missouri in 2026. The expansion is intended to support increased demand for professional landscaping services while maintaining consistent service quality across the city.

The company has added team members ahead of the upcoming season to improve availability and project scheduling as it enters 2026. With staffing in place early, Nature’s Touch Landscaping is positioned to accept new work while continuing to serve existing clients throughout O’Fallon.

“Our focus is preparation and reliability,” said Drew Peppin, owner of Nature’s Touch Landscaping. “By expanding our crew ahead of 2026, we are ensuring we have the capacity to take on new projects across O’Fallon while maintaining the level of service our clients expect.”

Nature’s Touch Landscaping provides a range of residential outdoor services, including yard maintenance, lawn care, and seasonal cleanup. The company also completes hardscape projects such as retaining walls and patios, supporting homeowners looking to improve the structure and usability of their outdoor spaces.

The expanded crew has been trained to work within conditions common to the O’Fallon area, including soil composition, drainage requirements, and seasonal weather patterns. This local focus allows the company to deliver landscaping solutions that align with property needs specific to the region. As part of its 2026 planning, the company has increased availability for landscaping services in O’Fallon across its residential service offerings.

O’Fallon continues to experience residential growth, increasing the need for dependable landscaping providers capable of supporting both ongoing maintenance and new outdoor improvement projects. Nature’s Touch Landscaping’s expanded crew is intended to help manage this demand while maintaining reliable scheduling and project coordination.

In addition to general landscaping services, the company continues to focus on long-term property care for homeowners seeking consistent outdoor upkeep. With expanded staffing and early-season planning, Nature’s Touch Landscaping is preparing to support residential landscaping in O’Fallon throughout the 2026 season.

Nature’s Touch Landscaping is a locally owned landscaping company serving residential clients in O’Fallon and surrounding communities. The company focuses on structured landscaping and hardscape services designed to support long-term property maintenance and outdoor functionality.

