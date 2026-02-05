Former NYPD Supervisor Pleads Guilty To Bribery Conspiracy

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Michael Alfonso, and Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), James C. Barnacle, Jr., announced that PAMELA DILLARD, a former supervisor in the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), pled guilty to participating in a conspiracy to solicit and accept bribes.

