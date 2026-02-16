DigitalXForce Drives Measurable Risk Reduction for Highly Regulated Enterprises

CEO - DigitalXForce Digital Trust Platform of the new Era

DigitalXForce (AI-Powered Platform) Enables Continuous Risk Visibility, Audit Readiness, and Defensible Compliance Across Global Regulations

Measurable risk reduction—not checkbox compliance—is what regulators and boards now expect” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a global leader in AI-powered Automated GRC and Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) , today announced how its platform is helping highly regulated enterprises achieve measurable, defensible risk reduction across security, compliance, audit, third-party, AI, and operational resilience domains.As regulatory scrutiny intensifies across industries such as financial services, healthcare, energy, government, and critical infrastructure, organizations are under growing pressure to demonstrate not just compliance—but real, continuous risk reduction. DigitalXForce addresses this challenge by replacing fragmented, point-in-time assessments with continuous, evidence-based risk intelligence.Moving Beyond Compliance to Measurable Risk ReductionTraditional GRC and compliance programs often rely on periodic assessments, manual evidence collection, and siloed tooling—leaving organizations exposed between audits and blind to emerging risk.DigitalXForce enables regulated enterprises to:• Continuously identify, measure, and reduce cyber and operational risk• Demonstrate compliance with real-time, defensible evidence• Quantify risk reduction over time—not just control coverage• Align security and compliance outcomes with business and regulatory expectationsRather than asking “Are we compliant?”, organizations can now answer a more critical question:“Is our risk actually going down—and can we prove it?”Unified Risk Intelligence Across All PosturesDigitalXForce delivers measurable risk reduction by unifying all major risk and assurance postures into a single platform, including:• Security Posture – continuous control effectiveness, exposure management, and threat alignment• Compliance Posture – real-time mapping and evidence validation across global regulations and standards• Enterprise Risk Posture – quantified cyber risk tied to business impact• Audit Posture – always-on audit readiness with traceable, regulator-ready evidence• Third-Party Risk Posture – continuous monitoring of vendor and ecosystem risk• AI Risk Posture – governance and control assurance for AI-enabled systems• Operational Resilience Posture – preparedness across availability, recoverability, and disruption scenariosThis unified approach eliminates blind spots created by siloed tools and enables holistic, enterprise-wide risk reduction.Powered by X-ROC ™ for Continuous Risk MonitoringAt the core of DigitalXForce’s platform is X-ROC™ (Extended Risk & Operations Center)—an AI-driven engine designed for continuous risk monitoring at machine speed.X-ROC continuously:• Ingests signals from security, IT, cloud, compliance, and operational systems• Detects control drift, policy violations, and emerging regulatory risk• Correlates threats, vulnerabilities, and control effectiveness• Measures risk movement—showing where risk is increasing or decreasing over timeThis enables organizations to move from static risk registers to living risk intelligence, where remediation actions directly translate into measurable risk reduction.Designed for Highly Regulated IndustriesDigitalXForce supports compliance and risk management across major global regulations and frameworks, including but not limited to NIST, ISO, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, GDPR, and regional regulatory mandates.By automating evidence collection, control testing, and continuous monitoring, DigitalXForce helps regulated enterprises:• Reduce audit fatigue and preparation time• Minimize regulatory exposure and findings• Improve confidence with regulators, customers, and Boards• Proactively manage risk instead of reacting to audit outcomes“Highly regulated enterprises don’t fail because they lack controls—they fail because they lack continuous visibility into whether those controls are actually reducing risk,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO of DigitalXForce. “DigitalXForce enables organizations to prove, with real-time evidence, that risk is being actively managed and measurably reduced—not just documented for audits.”Redefining Risk and Compliance OutcomesWith DigitalXForce, regulated organizations shift:• From audit-driven compliance → continuous assurance• From static risk registers → dynamic risk intelligence• From checkbox controls → measurable risk reduction• From regulatory pressure → defensible confidenceAbout DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

